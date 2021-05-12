Victor City residents will have the chance to make their voices heard on May 18th by voting in favor of or against the proposed $4,184,000 general obligation bond proposal to build a new city hall, build a new public works building and renovate the old city hall/ public works building. The bond requires a 2/3 or 66.67% in favor to pass this bond. Please vote.
If passed, this bond will be backed by and paid by Victor residents in the form of an increase to their Victor property tax, an increase of 42% — a huge increase by any metric.
I’m against this bond proposal because I don’t believe it is fiscally responsible. Idaho has created maximum amounts municipalities can borrow via general obligation bonds. Based on the presentation given during the January 13th, 2021 council meeting, this percentage is 2% of the tax base, $253,854,231, for a maximum borrowing capacity of approximately $5,000,000 for the City of Victor.
Said another way, Victor is proposing to borrow 80% of the maximum amount allowed by the State of Idaho. Doing so will effectively max out the City’s bond borrowing capacity, if passed.
The bond proposal of $4,184,000 is based on construction estimates presented at the January 27th, 2021 council meeting. I requested additional detail from the City of Victor on how construction cost estimates were determined, but didn’t hear back. The timing of this estimate is problematic for several reasons. As we all know, construction prices have gone up significantly since the COVID-19 outbreak. This project hasn’t been fully designed. Per the Victor Facilities Architect RFQ Memo, the building design isn’t set to occur until after the bond is passed. Even if construction prices were stable, the chance of the City staying within budget is minimal, based on my observations of past performance.
The City of Victor is asking for more than $4,000,000 to build several buildings that haven’t been fully designed while construction prices are skyrocketing with no end in sight. We have heard this before at the federal level, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” The scope of the project is almost certain to change given the variables at play.
If I believed this project could be executed as outlined, I would still be against it due to the bond amount being requested and how close to the maximum bond size allowed per state statute. Unfortunately, based on my five years serving on the Victor City Council and being a Victor business owner since 2014, I don’t see this project working out well for Victor taxpayers.
I refuse to believe that the only path forward is for the City of Victor to borrow more than $4,000,000. The City should spend within its means, not raise Victor property taxes by 42%. I hope Victor residents vote this bond proposal down on May 18th.