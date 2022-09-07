...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
We are all in this together. You, me and the person down the street. The news is constantly filled with difficult and sometimes scary realities. No matter your beliefs, we all want the best for our children and neighbors, and we are all in this together. Whether we choose to help or hurt is your choice, but it affects us all.
Last Friday, a couple people made a really poor choice to wave and shoot a cap gun at students while at recess. Scenarios like this, whether malicious or not, are terrifying and have real, lasting impacts. Did the kids or teachers think this was all in good fun? No, they thought it was real, so the school went into lockdown. Yes, the people were caught, but are the kids okay? Do they feel safe in their schools? How are the teachers feeling? Do they feel safe coming to work everyday? We have to raise the bar and do better. Talk to your kids. Share why this matters so much.
The school and Sheriff did everything right. They acted promptly, kept the kids safe and made all the notifications. Thank you. Thank you to our most important essential workers!
The takeaway: What seems like a prank to one is destructive or damaging to another. What’s more, the City of Driggs also has had two park bathrooms graffitied in one week. One of these bathrooms is brand new at Primrose Park, or what used to be known as Huntsman Park.
Now, I know there are lots of amazing things happening in our community worth celebrating, as well. I am hearing so many “paying it forward” stories and others about strangers helping each other. Local businesses helped residents, rescued food, and more and more. I am in awe of the many more positive comments I hear daily that far surpass the negative. Even hard conversations are met with smiles. So let’s have the hard conversations. Let’s do better and ensure we all feel safe every single day.
Can we all watch out for each other? Whether we agree with one another or not, we are all still neighbors. I want to encourage you all to start the conversations at home. And, if you see something, say something. We all live here for a reason. Thank you for playing your part in making our community a better place.
One more thing, if you or someone you know is struggling, or may be reaching out for help, please call the Mental Health Hotline at 988. Take care. -Mayor August