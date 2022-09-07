August Christensen
Photo by Lara Agnew

We are all in this together. You, me and the person down the street. The news is constantly filled with difficult and sometimes scary realities. No matter your beliefs, we all want the best for our children and neighbors, and we are all in this together. Whether we choose to help or hurt is your choice, but it affects us all.

Last Friday, a couple people made a really poor choice to wave and shoot a cap gun at students while at recess. Scenarios like this, whether malicious or not, are terrifying and have real, lasting impacts. Did the kids or teachers think this was all in good fun? No, they thought it was real, so the school went into lockdown. Yes, the people were caught, but are the kids okay? Do they feel safe in their schools? How are the teachers feeling? Do they feel safe coming to work everyday? We have to raise the bar and do better. Talk to your kids. Share why this matters so much.