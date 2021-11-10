I recently attended my first nonprofit board meeting and felt privileged to be asked by Bo Fothergill, the Executive Director of the Lucky Dog Thrift Store, to be part of a team that feels passionate about helping animals in our valley. Did you know that Lucky Dog has been open for three years and is a nonprofit organization with the proceeds donated to three other nonprofit organizations in the valley?
• The Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter which is a no-kill shelter dedicated to providing shelter and general care for homeless dogs and cats until permanent homes can be found.
• Aska’s Animal Foundation which provides rehabilitation, adoption, temporary care, and long -term residency to animals in need.
• HAPI Trails which is a Horse Adoption Program for horses in need with a mission to provide a happy, healthy and nurturing environment for abused, abandoned and neglected horses. They are dedicated to rehabilitating and re-homing horses into living, compassionate and a permanent home.
All three rely entirely on donations from our community to cover medical, training, and operational expenses. With the tremendous support of the community, Lucky Dog has been able to provide monthly donations to these organizations.
One of the topics that came up in the meeting were two recent thefts that took place in the back of Lucky Dog. Tammy Coy is the owner of Estate Collectables and acting vice president of Lucky Dog. She recently decided to donate some of her mother’s furniture. One of those pieces was a beloved shelving unit. It was taken overnight from the back of the store where donations are dropped off. In a separate incident, a brand new in the box carport tent was taken from the same location a couple of weeks earlier. We would like to believe that these separate incidents occurred because individuals were really in need of these items, but none the less, it’s unfortunate that they were taken without consent.
So here are some guidelines that might be helpful (to avoid future incidents) for so many of us who frequent and donate items to Lucky Dog.
• Please drop off any donations during business hours only!
• If you have larger items to donate (furniture or large quantities of household items), please call ahead of time so they can properly prepare for the incoming donations. The phone number is (208) 354-5825.
• If it looks like the item is worn out, broken, or in need of significant repair please find another home for it.
• Lucky Dog has to pay for hauling off any unwanted items or things that need to go to the landfill. You can make a difference by taking things to the Teton County Transfer Station where there is the ability to recycle numerous household items. Learn more about accepted items at tetoncountyidaho.gov or tetonrecycling.org.
Thank you for your contributions and making an Unlucky Dog once again Lucky!
Lucky Dog Thrift Store Business Hours:
Mon: 10-5, Tues: Closed, Weds-Fri: 10-5, Sat:10-4, Sun: 12-4
Located at 290 N Main St. in Driggs. (208) 354-5825.