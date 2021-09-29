It has been an honor to serve as your Mayor these past eight years. We’ve come so far since 2014 when the pain of the Great Recession was still real. With many important projects currently underway, I am excited to complete my service with one final term; providing experience and continuity at a time of great challenges and exciting potential for our community.
I’m often asked what a Mayor actually does. By law, the Mayor is the Chief Executive Officer of the City who, like the Governor or President, oversees the administrative, or operational side of government. Imagine the captain of a ship, who is responsible to sail the ship from point A to point B. The City Council is the Legislative Branch, a separate body of individuals which sets policy, budgets, and the law. The City Council sets the destination; the Mayor sails the ship. Confusion about these differing roles can lead to misunderstanding among elected officials.
In a small community like Driggs, the Mayor must be a jack-of-all-trades, able to pitch in where needed. I’ve plowed snow, painted crosswalks, and run internet cables, all while overseeing an $8 million annual budget, managing 15 full-time employees, and supervising major improvements to our parks, water system, and downtown core. At the same time, I’ve looked to the future and helped create the Joint Housing Authority, tasked with the long-term goal of housing attainability in our community.
A Mayor must also reach beyond city boundaries and engage with legislators and other cities to advocate for our community’s needs. Building and maintaining these relationships often consumes the most time, yet brings the greatest benefits for Driggs.
Over 8 years, I’ve cultivated meaningful relationships beyond Driggs that have yielded additional funding for the City. This has allowed us to perform critical maintenance on our utilities and roads, our parks and buildings, and update our Comprehensive Plan, all while delivering real savings to you, our taxpayers.
Like the ship’s captain, a broad array of skills and the ability to manage many demands at once is essential. This includes identifying hazards along the way such as bad state or federal legislation. In Boise, I have not only presented legislation which would help our community, I’ve worked to stop bad bills. I am a fierce advocate for Driggs and all the cities in Idaho. As such, I’ve become a leader for Idaho cities and have been approached by state leaders and legislators for input about issues that affect communities like ours.
One example is the state law which limits local regulation on Short-Term Rentals (STR’s). STR’s can have significant impacts on worker housing affordability, which is why I am leading a statewide effort to amend the STR law, allowing communities more local choice in managing STRs. We will present a bill in the next legislative session which can make a real difference in housing attainability in our community.
We are at a critical time in Driggs where we’re experiencing tremendous growth and uncertainty. Through proven leadership and experience, I have the skills and dedication to lead Driggs’ ship through our challenges and opportunities over the next four years. I am humbled by the trust and support the citizens of Driggs have given me the last eight years and look forward to serving you again as Mayor to Unify the Future of Driggs. I ask for your vote on November 2nd. As always, I am eager to hear from you. Please do not hesitate to contact me with your questions or comments.
For more information or to connect, please see my website at www.HyrumForDriggs.com.