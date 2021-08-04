My wife and I built our “forever” home here in the valley some years back and plan to never leave. I only say this to emphasize that I have a long term view and care deeply about the future of the valley and its natural resources. I often tell my wife that if I’m lucky enough, someday long into the future, I’ll die peacefully on the back deck staring at the Tetons and Grand Targhee from a lawn chair.
A few things to set the stage. I welcome feedback. I want to know where I may be wrong here. I am not a social media warrior. I am dedicated to the future and health of this valley. I am attempting to generate intelligent discourse about the complex issues associated with the growth of the valley both in terms of population and commerce. I am trying to be both analytical and reasonable in my thoughts and have derived these from a career in finance, close connections in the ski resort industry and a fascination in observing how ski towns across North America have developed and matured over time.
On social media I recently mentioned that I supported the thoughtful expansion of Grand Targhee Resort. A comment I received was “so, just feed the monster instead of keeping it on a leash?” I started to respond and realized it may be better to get more people involved in the conversation.
The “leash” is the Environmental Impact Study, NEPA review process, the request for public comment, the “Save Teton Canyon” site people started, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development “VARD”, the Forest Service, as well as the socio economic studies I previously stated were a good idea and that Teton County Wyoming should in fact pay for. GTR expansion plans remind me of a smaller issue regarding a Broulim’s in Victor, but display similar emotions and attitudes, often misguided. People agree we need another grocer but don’t like the flavor of it?
At some point while the good folks of Teton Valley were enjoying ourselves here in our “honey hole,” to make a fishing analogy, other people got wind, social media blew up the spot, GTR marketing actually worked and now it is not only a destination resort, but one that may have to accommodate 3000 more locals (county wide) as time goes on. Covid-19 just accelerated a paradigm shift to remote work. Notice the fiber internet going in all over the valley and airports like IDA/JAC expanding service rapidly (both previous barriers to entry). Approximately 20M people in the US, previously tethered to an office, that came to places like this on vacation with a dream to one day live or retire in their favorite mountain or beach town, are now free to make that happen if they can afford it. It seems expensive but I can tell you there are millions of households that can and will afford it. We are in a potential 20 year shift of this playing out, and unfortunately for us, we live in one of the top places on their radar (consistent snow, proximity to National Parks, fly fishing popularity, mountain biking and other outdoor activity trends etc). Meanwhile, the Millennials and Gen Z’s value experience and nature over wasting their lives in a city and committing years to unfulfilling work. Gen X finally has the ability to settle down with the kids out of the house and outdoor enthused and affluent baby boomers all over are facing their own mortality and moving out of urban areas and suburbs to sunset in the places they always wanted to live. It’s a perfect storm really. One could argue it’s the same as it’s always been, but it is not. Talk to any realtor, banker or title company employee if you doubt this. Long term dynamics have truly shifted.
As it relates to our beloved GTR, this simply means that those folks that previously enjoyed their skiing or riding experience “as is” with limited parking, three real chairlifts and no base development will end up feeling defeated and discouraged as lift lines, traffic and the inability to find a seat in the Trap become the norm. Maybe they’ll buy snowmobiles instead and risk avalanches in the backcountry. Maybe they’ll move to the Yukon Territory to escape the crowds that are now present at every single ski resort in North America! I for one, don’t want to move to a village in northern Canada to retain my sanity.
Keep in mind that only one new ski resort has been built from scratch in the preceding 20 years. It’s Tamarack Idaho, if you were curious. In 1990 there were 569 ski resorts operating and as of 2020 there were almost 100 less at 470 (consolidation, climate change, etc).
Now factor in that even if the number of skiers has not increased even 1% in the last 30 years, (there is interesting data on this too), what percentage of the operating resorts left have ideal or consistent snow conditions and weather? I’m guessing it’s less than 20% given climate change, winter rains, drought, low elevations and shorter seasons. As for our beloved Targhee, we suffer from almost none of those (yet). So I’ve made my case here that GTR and Teton Valley is going to see growth. The people, they’re a-comin’ that’s to be sure.
The infrastructure that exists today with no expansion will be obnoxiously inadequate. We will have lines like we now see in Yellowstone and Teton Parks or traffic like driving from Jackson to Wilson on a random Tuesday! I can attest to this as I’ve commuted to Jackson five days a week for the past six years and each year my commute has added precious minutes to my time away from home. I’m not sure about you all, but 4-5 run ski days maintaining the same lift system and the inability to grab a quick beer afterwards won’t really feel like the same Targhee we all know and love will it? Sure, a bunch of new lifts and expanded terrain won’t quite feel like the “old Targhee” either, I get that too. What I’m suggesting is simply this: if we accept the future of the valley including more people; if we accept that we are becoming a true destination resort, then we need to be thoughtful about how we support or oppose expansion of the resort. As for GTR, they need to do their darnedest to maintain its character, its western culture, laid back atmosphere and the best views in North American skiing. I think the way they get there is through the exact process of push and pull that is occurring now. Is it perfect? Of course not, but it’s the process most other resorts have navigated through in the pursuit to grow their operations.
Rather than sell out to Vail or IKON (thus far), Geordie Gillett decided to put $20M of necessary improvements into not only the mountain (Peaked lift, more parking, ops facility etc) but also made the impressive and thoughtful move of building 96 units of employee housing, something our counterparts at JHMR can’t seem to adequately figure out. I think these moves should be applauded rather than the scorn I’m seeing online and hearing in my conversations with folks. Do I think we will eventually be a part of Epic or IKON someday? I would bet money on it as the ski area consolidation in North America is not going to stop, but I am glad that it isn’t this year and I give Geordie a lot of credit for what he is doing now.
Now to discuss some of the terrain expansion plans. I too was worried the Teton Canyon expansion was a bit over zealous but after careful consideration, avalanche studies and some public feedback, it looks like GTR has already pared the three proposed South Bowl lifts down to one, which I find a reasonable result of this process. This may still aggravate the small handful of folks that backcountry ski there or those that somehow think it’s not appropriate to be able to see a lift from views within GTNP. Keep in mind there are countless examples of mountain infrastructure seen from NP lands already and folks were none the wiser. You don’t hear someone climbing Mt Rainier say, “I can’t believe I can see the top of the Crystal Mountain Gondola! I’m going to let that ruin my experience of this massive volcano I’m fortunate to be on!” I’m sure the folks on the Grand won’t be saying that either; they can already see the Jackson Tram can’t they? I’m not saying we should be like the Alps where you can have a croissant and coffee on the top of multiple “Grand Tetons” (Chamonix, Zermatt, Garmisch etc) but what I am saying is let’s be reasonable here on the NIMBY spectrum, it’s overheating a bit.
The new proposed lift into South Bowl would be one of the most amazing lifts in all of U.S. skiing simply due to the Alp-like views afforded to the skier and rider. Yes it will make for some incredible marketing shots which will continue to drive visitation, but again my point is that this is already happening. On to another proposal; what issues do folks have with the “Mono Trees” expansion? It seems like it would be interesting tree skiing and a place to retreat to in heavy fog. I get that it’s down into the canyon a bit but what would you propose? I feel like the same people that oppose this are folks who also think we should take Ski Hill Road off the map entirely! I have read numerous arguments about wildlife in the canyon and I am no expert on that topic. I trust that the experts are hashing that out now. That is precisely what an EIS and the corresponding NEPA are for! What I do take issue with is that many folks that haven’t the slightest education on the matter, are often the most vocal on the topic. Such it is with many hot topics today i.e. climate change, social justice, the stock market etc. Now in this particular note I won’t even broach the subject of GTR expanding the base area real estate and/or facilities. I’m sure there are folks in the valley that would take issue if they even slapped a new coat of paint on something…
One could say that all ski towns are the same and have similar appeal and similar problems. As it pertains to Teton Valley Idaho and Alta Wyoming, I disagree. I think we have something special and unique here. We have a rich history. The very beginnings of Targhee were literally a group of residents and locals from East Idaho who created the holding company for the future ski area in 1966 with a goal of improving the economy in the valley. I’m sure they wanted to ski some powder too! With thoughtful planning and cooperation between the resort and numerous impacted entities, both public and private, I believe the result can be a resort that fills visitors and locals alike with joy and continues to build on that original mission of increasing livelihoods and the economy in the valley we love. If we can foster an environment where stakeholders can share best practices and a climate of intelligent discourse exists, those passionate about Grand Targhee and the valley as a whole will help ensure that we avoid the perils of skitown USA. Some may be unavoidable and simply come with the territory, but I do think we can set our own path and become an example of proper planning and responsible development. Just look to the success our best and brightest have accomplished with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, one of the most successful organizations of its kind in the country! We can be a shining example and I will be routing for that now and into the future.
I reserve the right to be wrong on much of this and if ten years from now we look something like a Breckenridge or Park City, I’ll be as devastated as anyone. That being said, if we can manage to land on the runway somewhere between a Schweitzer and a Whitefish I believe we would have succeeded. It can go either way, but one way it definitely won’t go is no growth at all. Let’s choose now what we would like that future to look like, and let’s all agree to keep an open mind, work together as a community and be reasonable about our expectations…