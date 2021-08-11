Fifteen years of doing something
And it’s over just like that.
I feel myself begin to wonder
This is it? Have I hung up my hat?
But there’s things I’ve learned along the way
That make it all worthwhile
Like how to tie a proper knot
And how to go the extra mile.
I learned to love the great outdoors
And to take nothing for granted.
I learned that sometimes what you want
Isn’t always what you’re handed.
The path of life’s a twisted one,
So just take it day by day
And it might not be the steps you take
But the folks you meet along the way.
Some of those you meet will be there to support you.
Through all the thick and all the thin
In the time you gave it all
And you still just couldn’t win.
I’ve found it’s not about the shiny buckle
Though that is quite a perk,
But the amount of time that’s spent learning
Disguised as hours and hours of work.
So this year, I’m doing something different.
I want to turn the table
And give you something in return
That is, as best as I am able.
Instead of begging for your support
As I’ve done in many years past,
I want to thank you for everything you’ve done
And for relationships that last.
I might not be there next year,
At least not in the ring,
But I’ll be there in spirit
As I’m trying out new things.
So when you see a young 4-H’er
Do a favor for me, will you?
Tell them that they’re everything and more
And they’ll see it in your eyes, and know that it is true.
-Adele Moulton