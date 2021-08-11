Adele Moulton

Fifteen years of doing something

And it’s over just like that.

I feel myself begin to wonder

This is it? Have I hung up my hat?

But there’s things I’ve learned along the way

That make it all worthwhile

Like how to tie a proper knot

And how to go the extra mile.

I learned to love the great outdoors

And to take nothing for granted.

I learned that sometimes what you want

Isn’t always what you’re handed.

The path of life’s a twisted one,

So just take it day by day

And it might not be the steps you take

But the folks you meet along the way.

Some of those you meet will be there to support you.

Through all the thick and all the thin

In the time you gave it all

And you still just couldn’t win.

I’ve found it’s not about the shiny buckle

Though that is quite a perk,

But the amount of time that’s spent learning

Disguised as hours and hours of work.

So this year, I’m doing something different.

I want to turn the table

And give you something in return

That is, as best as I am able.

Instead of begging for your support

As I’ve done in many years past,

I want to thank you for everything you’ve done

And for relationships that last.

I might not be there next year,

At least not in the ring,

But I’ll be there in spirit

As I’m trying out new things.

So when you see a young 4-H’er

Do a favor for me, will you?

Tell them that they’re everything and more

And they’ll see it in your eyes, and know that it is true.

-Adele Moulton

