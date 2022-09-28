This is my final newspaper as the editor. It's been a bit of a roller coaster trying to secure my replacement but the TVN is very happy to announce that after a year and a half as reporter, Connor Shea will be taking a leadership role here. We're still working to find another writer, so you can probably expect to see my byline in the paper in the next month or so, but I am handing over the reins and excited to see Connor continue the TVN's 113-year legacy.
Since this is my last opportunity to use this platform to air my own opinions, here are a few things I have come to believe during my time at the paper.
-Vote in local elections. I can't emphasize this enough.
-Empathy is the highest form of human expression and "I'm sorry" is a very powerful phrase. You never know what another person might be going through, so give everyone some grace.
-Life is a lot less stressful if you don't go around ascribing the most malevolent motives to others. This is a great thing to remember during election season. While you may not share the same views or values as another person, there's still a good chance that they're not enmeshed in some kind of sinister conspiracy or setting out to intentionally destroy the community. (And yes, bad apples do exist, but they seem to be few and far between.)
-Finally, drive defensively and be aware at all times! Not just of other cars but also of pedestrians, livestock, cyclists, wildlife, horseback riders, and motorcyclists. Our highways definitely need to be made safer, but instead of just waiting for multi-million dollar infrastructure investments, every resident and visitor should commit to being more conscientious on the road.
