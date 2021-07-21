Dear Teton Valley,
I want to take a few minutes and thank you for your kindness and hospitality for the last nearly four years as I have served as the county’s planning administrator. As I grew up and went to high school in Challis, we used to dread the long bus rides to play football or basketball against Teton High School. They almost always ended with our Viking squad getting destroyed by the Mighty Redskins, which made for an even longer bus ride home. So my memories of the Teton Valley were not the best.
When I took the job as planning administrator in 2017, I had many people ask me if I knew what I was getting in to. My career has taken me many places, and allowed me to be part of many public policy processes. I knew I would encounter a variety of people, political philosophies, organizations, and lobbying groups. And I also knew that I would get the chance to meet and associate with some of the best people in Idaho, a compliment that I do not take lightly.
Life as a planner is an interesting one however. It has its ups and downs. There is great satisfaction in finding ways to help people accomplish their dreams. It is gratifying to help people negotiate regulation designed to balance the needs of private property rights with the need to get along as neighbors. This is also a tremendous challenge. As a planner, you take a lot of heat from people with various positions, points of view, and political agendas. You also lose a lot of sleep over very difficult decisions.
When I took the job, I was told that one of the most important things I needed to do was to be open and communicate with the public. So I have kept an open door policy, where anyone with questions was welcomed into my office, where we could look at properties together, sit at my desk and review the county’s codes and regulations. I did my absolute best to be open and understanding. Not every discussion ended with the answers people were hoping for, but they all ended with everyone, especially me, with a better understanding of the county’s land use policy.
It was through these many open door meetings that I met amazing people. I met with generational land owners seeking to leave a legacy of land to their children. I met with divorcing families, wondering how they could equitably divide assets. I met with people trying to find land to build their first home. And others who were looking at business development, recreation, or residential development opportunities. And everyone in-between. It has been through this that I have observed something magical. While things appear to be very divisive as the county undertakes an update of the land development code, or as our nation is greatly divided politically, the one common thread with the hundreds of people I have met with is the shared enchantment of the Teton Valley. We have more in common than we don’t. And it is the beauty, peacefulness, and tranquility, and even the long hard winters that also offer world class winter activities, that bind us all together.
I am now leaving my job as the Teton County Planning Administrator. I will take up the same job for Madison County this month. But I leave a better person. I leave with some amazing friendships. And I leave with a great respect for everyone that calls Teton Valley their home. I have absolute respect and love for the wonderful people that work every day in the Courthouse to serve the people. These are some of the best people you will ever know. They do their very best to do difficult jobs. Be sure that when you are in the courthouse, you thank them for their service.
Thank you friends! And best of luck in all you do!