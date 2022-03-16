Ten years ago when I moved to the valley from the urban South Carolina jungle I called home for most of my life, I commented to the group of women helping me trade my fancy shoes in for hiking boots, “Do we always have to go on an epic adventure when we hang out? Can’t y’all just come to my house and watch movies or something?”
Now, years later, I still wonder this. Because I see a lot of tired ladies out there, and it’s not just those who show up in my counseling office.
Go ahead, Teton Valley women, raise your hand if you feel exhausted. I know I sure do. It’s been a rough couple of years, huh? And we’ve been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic in ways that have left us even more depleted than we were before COVID hit.
Burnout, which is defined as a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped, is more than double for us than what men report. One in three of us has thought about leaving our jobs. One in five of us meet the criteria for a mental health condition, compared to one in eight for men. And more than one in three of us experience some form of sexual violence in our lifetime. These numbers are even more staggering for our BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ sisters.
We are more anxious, depressed, and stressed out than we ever have been. All while trying to hold it together in a world where access to affordable housing, childcare, and liveable wages is hard to come by. So it’s no wonder increasing numbers of us want to quit our jobs and are starting to more frequently drink.
Yet, despite all this, we keep showing up. We keep making it work. We keep supporting each other. Because that’s what Teton Valley women do. We are a strong, tough bunch.
You don’t have to look far to find a cadre of us leading local businesses, governments, nonprofits, and homes. We are doing a fantastic job of taking care of our community, ladies. I just worry about how we’re doing letting our community care for us.
Because the problems we are experiencing aren’t ones that we can solve all on our own. Bubble baths and self-care just won’t do. Not to mention, I can’t think of a single one of us who needs one more thing on our to-do list.
Yes, we need our systems to better support us: paid maternity leave, dependable childcare, affordable places to live, flexible work schedules, and access to healthcare. But if we really want to burn brighter instead of burning out, we have to learn how to ask for and accept help.
It’s not good for us to carry it all. We gotta take breaks. After all, as my own counselor recently reminded me, “Even when you are in labor you get a pause between contractions, Sara. I’m sure you can find some time in your week.”
So women, I implore you to slow down and trade your active shoes in for house slippers every once in a while. If not for yourself, for this aging Southern gal who can no longer as easily keep up. I’ll make the appetizers and pick the movie. You come sit down and rest awhile.