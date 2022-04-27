The May 17 Primary Election ballot includes the renewal of Teton County’s two-year Special Road & Bridge Levy. From 2010 to 2018, the R&B initiative has appeared on ballots every other year as a $1,000,000 temporary two-year levy. In 2020, the two-year levy was approved for $1,200,000. This year, the levy is for $1,300,000 per year. The County Road & Bridge department will receive about $975,000 with the remainder allocated to the Road & Bridge Departments of Victor, Driggs and Tetonia proportionate to property taxes paid within each city. Renewal of the Special Road & Bridge Levy will cost property owners approximately $45 annually for every $100,000 of taxable property value. This Special Road & Bridge Levy is a critical funding source for the maintenance and improvements of City and County roads.
County efforts funded by the Special Road Levy include:
· Road Grading
· Gravel Overlays: 5 miles annually
· Gravel Stabilization: 50 miles annually
· Pothole Repairs
· Chip Seal: 12-15 miles annually
· Crack Seal
· Full Road Reconstruction: 1-2 miles annually
· Bridge & Culvert Replacement/Repair
· Major Road Design
Many County roads do not currently meet design standards. Some roads are too narrow, some lack a sufficient wearing surface, and some are in severe disrepair. The Special Road Levy allows funding for Teton County to improve roads to current design standards and also perform maintenance activities more frequently. Regularly scheduled maintenance extends the service life of roads, which reduces overall reconstruction need and lifecycle cost. The Special Road Levy has also helped the County qualify for state and federal grants by providing required funding match.
Voter support of the Special Road & Bridge Levy has allowed the County to make real progress towards improving and re-building our roadway infrastructure. County roads are in significantly better overall condition than they were pre-2010 when the Levy was first passed. Without the Special Levy funding, the County’s Road & Bridge budget would not allow for much more than snow plowing and road grading. There would be little funding available for major reconstruction or major maintenance efforts. The Special Levy accounts for approximately 36% of the Road & Bridge annual budget. The remainder of the Road & Bridget budget comes from state gas tax and registration fees (+53%) and a small portion from property tax (+11%).
For most of the past decade and especially in the last handful of years, the County has experienced a tremendous amount of growth, most of which has been in the form of second homes and short-term rentals. These new projects have caused an increase in demand for all County services, but most specifically for County roads. Since state statute only allows a 3% increase in non-Levy property taxes regardless of the actual growth rate, the County’s ability to keep up with the increased demand for services is being increasingly outstripped every year. The County must seek other funding sources like voter-approved levies and grants to bridge the resulting annual gap in funding. Voter support for the Special Road & Bridge Levy is crucial to the County’s ability to serve its citizens well.
Additional information about the County’s Road & Bridge revenues and expenditures and can be found under Road & Bridge Department on the County website. The site also includes the current Transportation Improvement Plan and other useful information.
Your support in renewing the Special Road & Bridge Levy on May 17 is critical. Please email, call or stop by if you have questions about the County’s road maintenance approach or budget.