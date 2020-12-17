Eastern Idaho received and began inoculating health care workers from our first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. For more details about the vaccine’s distribution and availability go to: coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine and also monitor the Eastern Idaho Public Health website at eiph.idaho.gov. The initial distribution is going to our health care workers on the front line and the most vulnerable individuals, those in long term care facilities. It will not be available to the general population for a few months.
Even though the vaccine is here, we can’t afford to let our guard down. We must stay the course so that we don’t completely overwhelm our health care system capacity. Across the state we are seeing shortages in hospital staffing with no way to bring in more. Governor Little told us in his press conference Thursday, December 10th; our health care system across Idaho is close to having to institute the “Crisis Standard of Care” rule. This rule means, those less likely to survive will not receive the normal and necessary care they need so that those more likely will get the care needed to survive. Let’s not put our doctors and nurses in situations to have to make those calls and have to tell their patients’ loved ones who lives and who dies.
As the Teton County appointed Board member to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District, I hope you will join me and stay the course by following the basic measures that, as best we know, will limit the spread of this virus until the vaccine has had time to take effect. That will likely be late spring, 2021. Yes, that means several more months of wearing face coverings in public when unable to maintain a good six feet of social distancing and other personal hygiene measures such as washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re sick. Again, I refer you to the Eastern Idaho Public Health website for more on what you can do to minimize the spread of the virus.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health District Board has heard from many individuals over the last several months, most urging that the Board continue to implement guidelines, recommendations, and yes orders designed to minimize the spread of the virus, thus preventing those most vulnerable from contracting this damaging and deadly virus. This virus seems to have minimal effect on most but long lasting implications and even fatal to many.
We have also heard from many Idahoans wanting us to back off and leave it up to each individual to decide how best to do their part to minimize the spread of the virus. We’ve also heard from many that there should be more effort to enforce mandates. To this I can only say that our county, state and local authorities never anticipated being in this pandemic situation and do not have the trained, qualified nor experienced personnel capability to do such enforcement. Such unprepared enforcement would only put people in harm’s way. Nor do I believe we need to do so. We are in an unprecedented situation and each of us as individuals must decide what we are willing or not willing to do and let our moral, ethical and legal conscience guide our actions.
As we approach the holidays and over the course of the next several months, please consider the physical and mental stress this is putting on our health care workers as they are being challenged to do all they can in this dire situation we find ourselves. For those who are unable to attend your children’s school events, your sacrifice is not going unnoticed. The sooner we can get this turned around, I’m confident that the Governor, our local governments, our school districts, and of course the Public Health Districts can and will relax the restrictions that have been imposed to minimize the spread so that we can keep our kids in school, our economy rebounding, businesses open and our health care system operational.