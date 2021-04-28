This year, Teton School District 401 is asking patrons to renew the existing Plant Facilities Levy that was first approved in 1985. The levy would remain at the same amount as last year, $500,000 per year, for each of the next five years. The estimated cost per $100,000 of property value is $22.32 per year, or $1.86 per month.
Why do we need to renew the Plant Facilities Levy? The state of Idaho does not fund school facilities, so local communities bear that responsibility.
Like your home or any other structure, our buildings require regular attention; funding from the Plant Facilities Levy helps keep our schools safe and well-maintained, while also upgrading outdated systems.
Beyond “bricks and mortar,” this levy also provides improvements for the experience of both staff and students, public safety, technology infrastructure, and increased energy efficiency, which saves money in the long run.
We have sent all Teton County households and businesses an informational brochure that provides more detail about the Plant Facilities Levy renewal. This information is also on our website, tsd401.org; click the link District, then Financial Reports, and Levy & Bonds.
This levy’s renewal will allow us to continuing making our facilities available to members of the community for sports practices and games, meetings, and other activities.
One important note: we intend to use the proceeds from the sale of the District property on Main Street in Driggs and the old Victor Elementary School to help pay for paving the roads to the new Driggs Elementary and to the new Victor Elementary. We are planning to utilize Plant Facilities Levy funds for needed pathways near the new schools.
Early voting is open now through 5 pm on Friday, May 14, at the Teton County Courthouse in Driggs. Election day, when you should vote at your regular polling place between 8 am and 8 pm, is Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
If you have any questions please call 208-228-5923, email us, or stop by the school District Office at 481 N. Main Street in Driggs.
We are grateful for your support of your local public schools.
Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees
Ben Kearsley, Chair, boardzone3@tsd401.org
Shannon Brooks Hamby, Vice-Chair, boardzone1@tsd401.org
Ticia Sheets, boardzone2@tsd401.org
Jake Kunz, boardzone4@tsd401.org
Alexie Hulme, boardzone5@tsd401.org
Superintendent: Monte R. Woolstenhulme, EdS, mrw@tsd401.org
Business Manager: Blake Snedaker, blakes@tsd401.org