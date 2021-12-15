As someone who has recently experienced the hiring processes as an applicant for positions within TSD 401, I am writing to express my concerns to our community. I understand that my thoughts expressed here may sound to many as those of a disgruntled applicant who is bitter that he was not the chosen candidate. Please read on knowing that I have allowed myself ample time to consider and reconsider that as a possibility. I can say without hesitation (over 3 months later) that the purpose of this letter is simply to inform our community of what many feel is one of the recurring failures of the Teton School District 401 administration: their hiring practices and hiring protocols. Or, more specifically, their lack thereof. The purpose of this letter is to expose to the community the questionable hiring and intra-district promotion practices taking place within TSD 401, but more importantly, to hopefully begin the process of some form of revision of the seemingly nonexistent hiring guidelines and protocols within the school district.
This summer, I applied for both the head football coach and special education teacher positions that were listed on the district employment website. I am a Victor, Idaho resident with children in the district. I have coached NCAA Division I, II, and III College Football and I have extensive high school coaching experience, as well (football, baseball, basketball). I am a certified and licensed special education teacher with a Master’s degree in special education and I also possess a physical education and coaching degree. I have over 20 years of experience in nearly every special education setting, from Boston to Los Angeles. I have been very successful at every teaching and coaching position along the way and I provided the administration with numerous letters of reference stating such. I was offered an interview for the football position and provided the hiring committee with pages of documents outlining my top-to-bottom vision for the future of the Timberwolves football program. A program that I had been patiently waiting 6 years to have the opportunity to interview for. I was never even offered an interview for the special education teacher positions.
The positions were offered to individuals with a fraction of my work experience, which I found disheartening for the students’ sake. I hope and assume that both of the individuals hired are outstanding people who pour their souls into their professions. As a district parent, I will continue to support them and all of the hard-working teachers in our district. Those who were hired are definitely not the purpose or focus of this letter. Me not being chosen to lead the Teton High School football program is not the focus of this letter. The origins of this letter began when I asked THS principal, Sam Zogg, about their decision to hire another candidate with much less experience and without even contacting one of my references. I was simply told: “We hire the best fit for our program”. When I inquired as to what that meant or if he could provide me with details of my failures throughout the hiring process, or in what ways I was viewed by the committee as not being the best fit for their program….I received no response. When I inquired about TSD 401’s hiring processes and protocols with Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme via email, requesting any documents, notes, proof of reference checks, (etc.) compiled throughout my interview process and used to determine who the district would hire, he responded by sending me an email with two screenshots of the job vacancy listings that had been posted on the TSD website.
Prior to the interview, I would openly express to community members and friends my level of excitement about the possibility of being hired for the position and my vision for the program. I found it odd that numerous individuals (including educators within the district) would respond by attempting to prepare me for an outcome that would likely result in me not being hired. Not because of a lack of experience or qualifications, but because of the relationship between the administrators and one or more of the other less qualified applicants. Many of these same individuals informed me of numerous other stories of highly qualified applicants being overlooked for individuals who were much less qualified, with less experience, and lacking many of the same accolades... but were “friendly” or “close” or “good buddies” with administrators within the district. I was informed about administrators making hiring decisions based on input and pressure by “a certain group of parents”. During my interview, it was even expressed to me by one of the hiring committee members that “there is a group of very vocal and influential parents” within the athletics program, and I was asked how I would handle their demands. I discovered after the fact, that the individual hired for the football position is also “very close” to that group of “very vocal parents” that were brought up in my interview.
It is the primary responsibility of our school district administrators to develop and foster a standard of sustainable academic and extracurricular excellence. And to perform their duties with the utmost integrity with the goal of providing the students of our community with the most appropriate, progressive, and effective educational opportunities possible. That process begins by seeking out and hiring the most highly qualified candidates. If the administrators of TSD 401 are making hiring decisions based on friendships and other personal characteristics, and not comparing the work experience, qualifications, and professional references of candidates from outside of the district, our schools will continue to perform at the lower end of a state that performs at the lower levels nationally.
I have observed firsthand the lack of effort put forth by the TSD 401 administrators when seeking out potential hires to lead our children. Cronyism is clearly hindering the potential of the district to perform at its highest level.
Simply put….. our students deserve better.