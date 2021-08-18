Let me start with this: I am speaking for myself, not for anyone else on the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees. This is my personal opinion. All of the district financial info is public information and is posted on our Teton School District website at tsd401.org.
Idaho...Idaho asks its volunteer school board members to negotiate with the teachers union. Not an easy task. This year, really not easy.
To say the least I am glad that negotiations are all done! I am not being sarcastic but very realistic. Three months of negotiations between the school board and the local teachers union.
I am not upset anymore about teachers suing the individual board members. I was very upset, it was personal. Someone came to my house and served me with the legal papers. My child learned how people get sued. He learned anyone can sue you for anything. Even if you are just trying to do the right thing.
That being said, if I was wearing teacher shoes I would be mad too.
Idaho is 50th in the country in per student funding. The state should be paying for public education.
I have written to the governor, but he doesn’t write back to me. Children and teachers deserve a much better situation.
I am certain many of you who knew teacher negotiations were happening may not understand exactly what was going on. Unless of course you watched the fun-filled hours and hours of live stream. The short story is that the State of Idaho skimmed the school district’s discretionary funds. It should not be legal but according to an Idaho School Boards Association lawyer apparently it was.
More info: during the pandemic the state took 5% of the district’s budget. As things started to reopen and Covid numbers fell, the state said “unfreeze salaries and give the teachers back their advanced placement endorsements.”
Teachers deserve this money and they work hard for that APE. Unfortunately, as Idaho returned all this money to the school district, the state changed a basic funding structure and actually reduced some of district funds. The state gave with one hand and then took with the other.
The board seeing the possibility of an extremely negative budget while teachers are being told they are receiving all of the withheld funding was a fund-shifting game being played by our Idaho State Government.
This from a state that is bragging about a never before seen, completely amazing fund balance. Sounds like we are overtaxed and underfunded. The state took real money from our public schools that we pay for with our tax dollars.
This district pays teachers above the Idaho state allocation. Just as an example…
The state allocation for a top level teacher with a Masters degree is about 55k. That doesn’t include benefits like insurance or retirement. Guess what our district pays—64k plus benefits. Who pays for the extra bits? We do. With our school levy tax and our discretionary funds. Another amazing fact: a new teacher cannot be paid less than 40k in the State of Idaho. The age old story. When do we start paying our teachers what they deserve?
This community also funds three elementary schools. That adds up to much more staffing than the state allocates.
This community pays for that with our levy dollars.
Also just in case you didn’t know...the state doesn’t pay for buildings...you do. That is the School Bond and the Plant Facilities Levy. This amazing community approved that bond for our new elementary schools and for improvements on existing schools. This year the school board asked for the same levy cost from the community as the last six years. Asking for more money from the community during a pandemic seemed unreasonable. This district has to pay above and beyond the state allocation just to afford the higher cost of living in Teton County Idaho. Some of our non-certificated employees barely make a living wage.
We need to focus energy on the big problem and that is not your local, volunteer school board and the crazy hard decisions they are tasked with. Pandemic, political games, fiduciary responsibility, underpaid staff, student achievement and “local level mask mandates.”
Let’s focus on school funding.
The big problem is something our legislators should take responsibility for: paying our teachers and funding public schools. They can’t give with one hand and take with the other. Our budget is too delicate.
Now that the negotiations are over and the lawsuit has been dropped the school board and teachers union need to somehow mend the relationship and work together. First, we need to focus on our students, their individual educational achievement and their social and emotional well-being. It is the duty and responsibility of a school district to educate these children, keep them safe and help them become a productive part of our society.
Second, we need to ask the state to pay more for the education of our children. It is in the Idaho state constitution to offer a free and equitable education to every child. How has this value changed in the eyes of our legislators?
Our community knows and understands how horrible funding is from the state. We need to do our best to support our whole district. Let’s give these kids the best opportunities possible by asking our legislators to pay for public education. My advice, please pay attention to the legislators, vote for those that support public education funding.
Also, I am going to put it out there…I love teachers! Thank you for choosing such a difficult profession.
Sincerely,
Ticia Sheets