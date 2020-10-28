Thomas Jefferson famously said that “The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” In my experience, Jefferson’s spirit of vigilance applies well to our system of criminal justice. But the vigilance and experience needed to protect justice by a local prosecutor is not learned from defending large corporations accused of fraud in the skyscrapers of New York. Instead, that experience and vigilance is learned every day in small county courthouses across our State.
The quiet, patient work of our prosecutors and defense counsel protects our rights as citizens every day in these local courthouses. Our privacy and rights against self-incrimination are defined for all citizens by that work and those cases. In Idaho, where one out of every three individuals is represented by a public defender, it is a public defender who protects those rights for us all.
While Idaho outshines other states in several areas, unfortunately, our State does not have a strong history of providing efficient counsel to impoverished Idahoans. A lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Idaho in 2015 revealed that some public defenders were expected to handle well over four hundred cases on their own. In response, a workload study was conducted, where it was also found that an average felony case could take over 14 hours to complete, while an average misdemeanor could take over 5 hours to complete. The bottom line is clear: these attorneys are not only completely essential to our criminal justice system and our State, they are also completely overworked.
Despite these challenges, I am proud to serve as an Idaho public defender. Day after day I am reminded of how necessary this work is for the people of Idaho, and my small town values have led me to choose this path. In my role as a public defender, I have handled every type of criminal case a prosecutor can handle. Although public defenders do not engage in substantive civil counsel cases, my work as a law clerk for an Idaho Judge provided me with civil experience in addition to my extensive background in criminal ones. In my job, I not only analyze a case, contest hearings, cross-examine witnesses, offer objections and advocate for everyday Idahoans, I invest the time to find out who my clients really are, what underlying issues they may be dealing with, and I guide them to appropriate community resources. I have become familiar with the many resources our State has to offer through talking to safe and sober housing directors and through serving on a drug court committee to reduce recidivism and relapse in cases of drug possession or DUI. Through my in-depth knowledge of local judicial and community resources, I aim to make sure that my Idaho clients never return to the criminal defense system again.
Just as a public defender protects people’s rights, a prosecuting attorney’s responsibility extends to protecting our community. I am prepared to take my experience and knowledge base to serve as a well-rounded Prosecuting Attorney for this Valley.
I have had the opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of this role before even entering by examining it in-depth from the other side. In every case that I have had as defense counsel, I must find holes in the prosecutor’s case, and as a prosecutor, I will know exactly how to shore up those holes. As a public defender, my skills with local procedures are called upon every day
I’m in court, and I am able to react quickly to all situations in ways that private defense attorneys with one or two hearings a week do not have the experience to do. It’s my goal to take dormant judicial resources that I use every day in practice, and under utilized Teton County community resources, like the Family Safety Network, to make sure anyone involved in a case, especially if you are a crime victim, does not have another experience with the criminal justice system.
Idaho needs more proven public servants who carry strong values to serve in our local government. Our Valley deserves leaders who collaborate with others and who actively look outside the box to provide competent criminal prosecution and civil counsel to our County.
The safety of our community and the rights of all of our citizens are essential to the liberty of all of us. Ensuring that liberty requires the vigilance of all of us. But it must start with the experience of the prosecutor leading those efforts. In 2020 alone, I have appeared in an Idaho court more than 400 times. That is the experience I offer to each of you as our prosecuting attorney. I realize my career in public service might not be as flashy or lucrative as private law firm practice. I don’t defend massive corporations or represent millionaires. I am extremely proud, though, that I have defended the people of this State and preserved their right to a defense. I am proud of the experience I have gained in that role. I am now ready to represent all of our Valley and defend the rights and safety of our community. I know how important liberty is to the people of this State. And, I promise you that you can count on me to remain eternally vigilant.