Westerners know that water is one of our most precious natural resources. Healthy rivers and streams are essential for our communities, agriculture, and fish and wildlife. In the Centennial Mountains of eastern Idaho, there is an emerging threat to these resources. The Kilgore Mine is under development by a Canadian-based mining corporation, Excellon. As a fisheries biologist with over 25 years of experience, I am deeply concerned about the potential impacts of the proposed Kilgore Mine to our water and land.
The Centennial Mountains are a subrange of the Bitterroot Mountains that form the Continental Divide and border between southwest Idaho and Montana. On the Idaho side to the south and west the snowpack feeds numerous small streams including Camas Creek, home to native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout. These watercourses lie at the northern extent of the eastern Snake River Plain aquifer and feed one of the most important water sources in Eastern Idaho.
The Kilgore mine is in the exploration phase and Excellon’s goal is to develop a cyanide heap leach gold mine in the Centennial Mountains. Cyanide heap leach mining is an extractionmethod that utilizes a chemical, sodium cyanide, to leach gold from otherwise unproductive ore. The chemical leaching solution is sprayed on ore dissolving the gold which is collected on giant collection pads. To be profitable, massive amount of earth is moved and ore processed.
The risk of cyanide heap leach mining includes the operations during the exploration phase such as road and pad building, earth moving, and water withdrawal from perennial streams. Once that phase is complete, the production phase (when the ore is processed with sodium cyanide) brings additional risks to water and land that local communities, not the mining company, bear.
For example, in 1950 a tailings dam failed at the McLaren Mine in Cooke City, Montana with disastrous consequences for water and aquatic life, the impacts of which remain to this day. The Zortman-Landusky mine in Montana had a series of cyanide leaks from its containment system leading to contaminated land and water impacting about 486 hectares, half of which were on public lands. After the mining company declared bankruptcy, clean-up costs in the millions have largely fallen to tax-payers. These are unfortunate reminders that the risks associated with cyanide heap leach mines can have catastrophic outcomes, with much of the burden falling on local communities and American tax payers. Sadly, the legacy of these mining disasters remains as there no quick fix to the clean-up of land and water contaminated with a cyanide solution.
To keep our public lands and water safe we need to be good stewards. The Forest Service is accepting comments on the proposed Kilgore mine, please join me in letting them know that the streams, ground water, and aquifer of eastern Idaho are too valuable to risk the development of an open-pit cyanide mine.