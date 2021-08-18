In regard to the current Covid situation and going back to school, I would encourage our School Board to monitor the states that are currently back in school and the struggles those states are now facing with the Delta variant, when masks are not being required. We must also monitor local and regional numbers of positive cases, especially in our children.
Roughly only 50 percent of our entire population is vaccinated at this time. Of those who are 12 and older, roughly 30 percent. It is not fair for those under 12 who cannot get a vaccine at this time to be exposed to this deadly variant.
This needs to stop being a political football; we need to remember our community goals that were set at the beginning of Covid. Of those goals, number one was to protect the most vulnerable and to keep in-person learning active. Unfortunately, now the most vulnerable are our children under 12. This was not true last fall. Our goals remain the same, but the disease is now more easily transmissible and is increasingly affecting children.
For the 2020/2021 school year, the School Board Required masks for all students and faculty. Considering the rise of the Delta variant, the School Board should now make the same prudent and wise decision for the beginning of the coming school year.
We need to be unified in our approach, otherwise we could end up in a worse predicament than last year. We need to follow the science and the recommendations of health care providers, both locally and nationally. It is time to listen to the experts and to do our part.
If you choose to be unvaccinated, you should wear a mask while inside or when in a large group where distancing is not an option. If we want to keep in-person learning a viable option, all should be required to wear a mask while attending school. Vaccines and masks are our best option right now. Viruses in the not-so-distant past did not go away by herd immunity, or just phase out, they were eradicated because of vaccines.
If current trajectories stay the same, we’re heading into a very uncertain fall and winter season. Our decisions now will directly impact our outcome. We can either be proactive or choose to be reactive with our children’s future. Let’s all work together to protect our kids.