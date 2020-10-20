This has been a season of dramatic shifts, even for a business where change is the only constant. In August our general manager and editor Jeannette Boner, who has led the Teton Valley News since 2017 and was a champion of local journalism, moved on from the paper.
To fill the large shoes she left behind, Carly Andersen, our highly capable office manager, is now the newspaper’s general manager. Paul Fadden joined us this summer as the advertising director and has already made great strides in the role. And Julia Tellman, who is about to celebrate four years as a reporter at the TVN, has been promoted to the position of editor.
The small but dedicated staff at the TVN juggles a dynamic, fascinating, and sometimes challenging position in this community. The goal of our new management is to serve our readers and our advertisers with consistency, transparency, and grace.
We want the newspaper to reflect the entire valley, a place with fascinating characters and rich history that is home to frequent acts of kindness and compassion. We want to provide you with a product that features the best, casts light on the worst, and divulges the most amusing of Teton Valley.
To advertise, subscribe, or share some news that matters to you, please give us a call or send us an email. We can’t wait to hear from you, and we’re excited about continuing the 111-year tradition of this small town newspaper.
Carly, Paul, and Julia