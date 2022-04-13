I wanted to share our business’s experience on deed restrictions based on the Jackson model. We would like to help solve the housing issue in Teton Valley without following the extremely difficult path the Town of Jackson has taken. Based on our experience we think there are solutions to help that don’t require deed restrictions. Deed restrictions take equity out of a property and property rights away from property owners.
My business partners, staff and I have invested 17 years of hard work, our life’s work, into BrushBuck Wildlife Tours. We are a tour operator that takes people out into Yellowstone and Grand Teton to see wildlife, scenery and historical sights in the northwest region of Wyoming.
The Town of Jackson almost bankrupted us by hitting us with a $300,000 bill that took away our private property rights as owners, in what we see as erosion of freedom to operate and solve our own problems as they arise along with oppressive clauses that benefit no one.
In 2006 I lived out of my Suburban as what I call happily homeless to save money so we could build our company. We guided 28 days in a row at times with two vehicles and left at 5 a.m. to finish up by 10 p.m. and to wake up and do it again. We then built up our staff and operated in the parks until we could finally afford our own business property in Jackson.
The property purchase is where our nightmare started with the Town of Jackson and its oppressive housing laws. Upon moving in we were contacted from the town to choose from three options for housing mitigation for our TOJ housing impact assessment of 1.54 employees. We could either pay the town $273,000 cash (no financing), buy housing credits from JHMR for $33,000 each (we would need two), or build onsite housing for two employees with deed restrictions, dropping our overall equity in property due to rent caps and commercial property loss to mixed use commercial/residential.
We chose option 3 because we wanted housing for our staff. Because I’m running a business with 22 employees and spending a lot of time being a good dad to my kids I didn’t read into this deep enough, and housing is something we wanted for staff in our future anyway.
After town council meetings and approvals that ended up being a two-year process we were able to break ground on the 650 sq ft apartment that basically cut our business operational property in half. Upon building, we were put on unachievable timelines not because of contractors, but because we were constantly finding ourselves waiting two to three weeks for even emails to be answered from the town. This was so bad that we hired an attorney to start doing our bidding so we could have proper documentation of the town putting us off over and over again so when the time of completion came we could hold them responsible should we need to.
When all the grass was mowed, and all the clauses came out, here’s what we ended up with:
-If a renter isn’t in within 30 days the housing authority can put someone of their choice in the apartment creating a huge liability for the owner AND the housing authority.
-Owners can’t occupy. Do we really want to pass laws that owners must build it, pay for it, and the town can decide who’s in it? Even though we pay all the mortgage, utilities and snow plow it’s not our property at that point. What if we have another 2008 and we can’t scale down to survive and live in the property we pay for? At this time we can’t.
-The rent cap of $1400 per month, which is half its value. This rent cap also says we must cover trash pickup, snow plow, and all utilities which cuts into the already low rent even more. This also brings our equity in our property down which affects the sale price or appraisal price if we go to leverage the equity for future endeavors or if we decide to sell.
-The town clearly can’t police it. Mitigation rates are worked around because the numbers don’t work for the landowners and the town has no control. In one incident a gun was pulled on a town housing authority employee for peeking in windows because a neighbor had reported the house for too many occupants. Do we really want that in Teton Valley?
The TOJ has created this situation with an absence of vision. The very people the town are trying to help they’re hurting by not applying simple economics by increasing apartment density for more people which lowers rents. Allowing seasonal workforce housing for high capacity such as dormitory style living to take in the college/intern seasonal youth at cheaper rental rates and keep them out of houses needed for long term area families.
We need to allow businesses that open their doors to satisfy their own housing problems. With the $300,000 we spent on a 650sq ft apartment we could’ve bought housing in Victor or Driggs and solved our own problem just through necessity of our own.
I think that an excise tax should be passed on tourist activity business to try and raise money to buy existing housing or build housing authority housing. Tax revenues can be put on short term rentals, restaurants, etc, to raise money to buy units for workforce housing or build units. This way the housing authority owns and controls them and doesn’t overstep into private property, which lowers values and requires invasive property management by the housing authority.
In Teton Valley we should maintain freedom of business rather than forced policies. We solve our own problems as business owners and bootstrap businesses are gone in Jackson due to this overreaching mindset of people who are too far removed from the issue (TOJ and Teton County WY elected officials).
Adam Lackner is a veteran and owner of BrushBuck Wildlife Tours. He lives in Teton Valley.