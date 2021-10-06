(Not based on Astrology)
Aries (March 21- April 19): Just because you’re a ram doesn’t mean you have to go charging head first into everything. Pause. Evaluate. Weigh. Then go ahead and make that decision that you’re entirely sure was bad or good.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Just because you’re a bull, doesn’t mean you’re full of shite. You just sometimes also happen to be.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Just because you’re a twin, doesn’t mean you can dress up as your evil side and run amok just for fun. Actually, it does. Proceed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Just because you’re a crab you can’t just go serenading mermaids who want to sell out for some dude up on land. Mind your biz. You belong under the sea, and should think about befriending Ursula who is a magical shapeshifter and hands down the best drag queen EVER.
Leo (July 23-Aug 22): Just because you’re a lion it doesn’t give you permission to lay around in the sun all day, and eat those that are weaker than you, all while looking effortlessly gorgeous. But who can blame you for living your best life.
Virgo (Aug 23-Sept 22): Just because you’re a virgin, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t jump feet first into new experiences. Try the things! I know it’s scary because you don’t know what you’re doing, but no one else did their first time either.
Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22): Just because you’re a set of scales it doesn’t mean you are actually an inanimate object. You’re a human! Get your head out of the clouds and start being that person you dream of.
Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21): Just because you’re a scorpion doesn’t mean you have to sting. Ah...but you already know that. You are not a baby scorpion that doesn’t know her power. You are wise, and sharp, and not to be messed with.
Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21): Just because you’re a centaur, sorry...archer, it doesn’t mean you have good aim. You gotta hone those skills and practice til you get it something close to perfect.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19): Just because you’re a sea goat...a sea goat? I don’t even know where to go with that. Sea goat??? You’re a magical creature, get on with your bad self.
Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18): Just because you’re a water bearer, doesn’t mean you should hold it so long when you gotta go. I know public restrooms are often yucky, but better than peeing your pants. Again.
Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20): Just because you’re two fish swimming in opposite directions, doesn’t mean you let that mess of a station in life slow you down. Swim so hard that you create a whirlpool of magic and opportunity all around you.