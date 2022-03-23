Dear District 32 Constituents,
HR 19 is a resolution that encourages the Supreme Court to reverse its Roe v. Wade decision in an abortion case it is considering in its current term. I spoke on the floor regarding this bill.
A Democrat argued that is a sacred right to be allowed to have an abortion. I hadn’t planned to speak, but that incited me to get up. I stated life is sacred and the word sacred relates to anything Godly. I stated it is not sacred to kill a human being. This resolution passed the House, and it appears to be stalled in the Senate State Affairs Committee, no surprise there.
Senate Bill 1284 is a bill that violates the freedom of legal adults and I voted against it. I do not condone the use of tobacco and vaping products, but it should be the freedom of individuals who are legal adults to choose whether they want to partake. If a person can join the military and give his/her life for our country, then they should be able to use tobacco if they so choose. This bill passed and is now on its way to the Governor. This bill will make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase tobacco and vaping products.
Senate Bill 1309 is the heartbeat bill that is modeled after the one that passed in Texas. This legislation amends the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act to include a private enforcement mechanism allowing civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform unlawful abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Although life begins at conception, a detectable heartbeat is a key indicator of the existence of life. I voted yes on this bill, and it was almost a party line vote. It easily passed the House and is on its way to the Governor.
I know a lot of you have been contacting me about ESG, because many of you have been listening to Glenn Beck. Glenn Beck has been worried about the Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth being opposed to anti-ESG legislation. If leadership wanted to get ESG legislation done, it would have gotten done. Groups like the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) and big banking have been opposing this legislation. Well, that is a given! IACI is a lobby group for big corporations and big banks. I have always stated IACI really runs this state. They are constantly in the Governor’s ear. IACI supported the shutdown of small business during the onset of COVID. Big corporations and banks are starting to use ESG scores. ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance. For those of you that missed my entire newsletter explaining this; I will go over it again briefly.
For example, banks and investment companies are monitoring transactions closer and some are assigning an ESG score to you. Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, Umpqua Bank are among some of the companies that are doing it. If you buy a gun, your ESG score could be lowered. If you don’t support Critical Race Theory your score could be lowered. If you make conservative type purchases or investments, your score could be lowered. This is not theory; this is starting to happen. This is happening in full force in China. When you get a low score; you could be denied loans, the ability to invest, other financial services, and the ability to buy certain goods.
This is complete corporate fascism and completely unconstitutional. The Nazis are most famous for using corporate fascism by using corporation to enforce conformity and denying free speech. Sound familiar? ESG is the final blow to our freedom, and we need to be very serious about it. In other words, they will be using the financial system to control us. There is no better way to control people than using the financial system. Therefore, the private bank called the Federal Reserve is pushing for digital currency only. There is nothing federal about the Federal Reserve. They are the biggest corporation of all. They issue our paper currency, backed by nothing, and charge all of us interest on that currency. They are a very significant reason we currently have out-of-control inflation. Our government approves all this stimulus, and the Federal Reserve prints currency out of thin air. More printed fiat currency will always decrease the value of the dollar.
House Bill 737 is anti-ESG legislation, and it is solid. Several respectful institutions have helped with the legislation, but I keep hearing from legislators that it needs work. When I hear that, it always translates to me that they want to water it down. So, this legislation was stalled and stopped. Therefore, we got House Concurrent Resolution 52 instead. This resolution says the interim federalism committee will address it over the summer and come up with some legislation. In other words, we are kicking the can down the road. This needs to be dealt with immediately, not next legislative session. However, this seems to be the overall theme of how things operate while I have been a legislator. We need more conservative people in the Legislature, who have a sense of urgency to get things done for the people of Idaho. Please study your candidates well. We need people that stand for freedom. Legislators, such as me, are in the minority over here. We need legislators that are principled in liberty, freedom, and the Constitution.
Lastly, I am so sorry for the loss of Driggs resident Jim Hill. I am disturbed that Russian sniper cowards killed him when standing in a bread line in Ukraine. I pray that his partner can get out ok.
God bless you and your families,
Representative Chad Christensen