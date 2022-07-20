...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Over the past week a few people have asked why the Teton Valley News didn't cover the allegations of abuse that have been made about the former Teton High wrestling coach. This is a fair question and I hope to shed some light on our guiding editorial policies and philosophy.
This spring the TVN received a video from an anonymous emailer that purportedly showed the abuse taking place, although it's hard to tell what is happening in the video. The emailer did not respond to follow-up questions. Teton School District 401 administration and the Teton County Sheriff's Office had no information to offer. The school district told the TVN that it is district policy to keep personnel issues and anything involving a minor confidential, and the sheriff’s office said no charges had been brought and the case was still under investigation. While a police report was filed in Custer County after the incident, no charges followed.
Our newsroom has erred on the side of caution and respect for survivors rather than reporting on allegations that have not yet been shored up by due process. I understand that some may see that as a disservice to the community. However, the TVN is very aware of the effect incomplete reporting can have on survivors and their families in situations of potential abuse.
We will report on this story when formal action is taken. And we will continue to search for more substantive information that better explains why "personnel issues" is being used as a shield against transparency and accountability, and whether there will be legal ramifications for the involved parties.
This paper is dedicated to serving its community through careful and accurate reporting. Thank you for your continued readership and for holding us to a high standard.