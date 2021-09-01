This Nov. 2, 2021, there are two seats open for election within the five zones for Teton School District 401. I am seeking the position for school board in Zone 3 — a rectangular shaped zone that runs smack down the center of the valley, stretching from just inside the City of Victor and running to the traffic light in Driggs.
I filed to run for this position on June 15, filling out the forms and assuring my mother that I would be OK, because no matter how old you are, mothers always worry.
And to be sure, you don’t have to be a mother to know there is a lot to be anxious about these days. One glance at last weeks front page image in the Teton Valley News tells us that we all seem to be reaching a kind of wits’ end in Teton County.
Who can blame us? The pandemic continues to challenge us — socially, emotionally, economically and physically. Not to mention state leadership has told us in no uncertain terms that we are on our own by applying continuous financial pressures that stress our bottom line every year while we navigate a growing and ever more diverse community here at home.
So, I hope to show you that while we may sometimes get distracted by emotional, hot-button single issues, my focus will be on the bigger picture. I will remain steadfast by focusing on:
• Investing in students
Investing in students goes beyond test scores and graduation rates. When we also invest in the social, emotional, and physical self, we invest in the whole student. I will work to find new ways to support and care for all aspects of our kids.
• Investing in teachers
I will unapologetically work to support teachers and staff. Without our diverse and experienced teaching force, our new schools would only ring hollow.
• Investing in the future
Public education is a community keystone and cannot operate without the community building blocks holding it firmly in place. When we all work to maintain and grow a healthy public school system, we work to create a healthier, more vibrant community for the good of everyone.
This week welcomes the first days of the 2021-22 school year, fueled by all the anticipation, excitement, familiarity and newness that is unique to each of us, whether we are the ones commanding the classroom or learning where to hang our jackets for the very first time. The sounds of cracking spines of new books, the squeak, squeak, squeak of brand new shoes on freshly waxed tile floors and the constant hum of the cafeteria line are the sounds that are the heartbeat of the community.
And while I work to get all the things ready for the first days of school in my own household (I mean, where did all the water bottle lids go? Where???), I cant help but to feel the weight that many of us are feeling, and ask for your support in working to lift this weight together through your vote on Nov. 2.
For more information, follow me on Facebook at Jeannette Boner for Zone 3 or email me at jetboner@gmail.com. Always happy to hear from you.