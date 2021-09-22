I am running for the trustee seat, in zone 3 of the Teton School District. My family and I reside in the Bates area and have a deep love for Teton Valley and the people that reside here. Forty years ago I promised my wife that I would never run for a political office, but I feel that the school district needs my experience and leadership. Thus, I filled out the required forms and decided it was better to ask for forgiveness. Truthfully, my family is very supportive with the decision to run.
We moved to Teton Valley in 2000 and have made this our home for a majority of the past 21 years. My three children were raised here and all are graduates of THS. Their teachers must have left a positive impression since two of them have decided to make education their profession. One teaches at a high school while the other at a middle school. I know firsthand the commitment and extra time required to be an effective teacher. I also understand the challenges they face in the classroom and consequences resulting from budget cuts and policy decisions. Qualified teachers with the proper resources are the key ingredients to successful education programs. I strongly support providing teachers with necessary funding for professional development and the staffing of sufficient paraprofessionals. Taking funding away from these programs is a short-sighted solution.
I am a degreed accountant and engineer, working 32 years in the petroleum industry throughout the US and various international locations. Those 32 years were spent with an international oil company starting as an engineer and ending my career in senior management. I am very experienced in managing large complex operations and projects. My management experience will be an asset in guiding the school board in making better policy decisions, fiscal accountability, contracts administration and reviewing educational programs.
During my career I had the opportunity to serve on the managing board of a school system (K-12) in a midsize native Alaskan village. The challenges there were very unique, such as finding qualified teachers, language barriers, Community distrust and graduation rates around 50%. The board I served on decided to make some real changes; we hired a native Alaskan principal, improved the English language program, purchased a transmitter and started a local radio station staffed by high school students, and started a robust vocational education program. When I left, real progress was being made. The school board is an oversight body that needs to drive policies that result in educational excellence.
We all pay taxes and shudder each time they go up. The school board is bound to ensure taxpayer funds are spent prudently. Tax revenue ebbs and flows based on the economy.
This brings real challenges in managing school funding. I know firsthand having worked in an industry where revenues are dictated by commodity prices. I have the experience in prioritizing budgets and finding ways to effectively spend school funds. I do not support using public funding to pay for private or parochial schools.
I have found out in my career that transparency and proper communication are critical. In today’s realm of social media if parents/students and teachers/staff are not properly informed, misinformation drives community unrest, distrust and boundless questions. As a trustee on the school board I will strive to see that the basis for board decisions and tax payer funding is effectively communicated.
We have wonderful teachers and staff, great kids and modern facilities. The programs that are in place serve our district well but need to be reviewed and critiqued in order to ensure they are effective. Nobody knows better about these programs than those who are directly involved. Getting feedback from administrators and teachers along with parents and students is a critical role of the school board. I strongly believe that programs should be driven locally. If elected I would like the district to research additional funding to support the following: (1) Expand the vocational program at the high school to include exposure to the trades (plumbing and electrical); (2) Increase staffing for the ELL program, and (3) Improve the STEM focus in the schools.
For more information, follow me on Facebook at Ray Hinchcliff for Zone 3 or email me questions or concerns at rshinch@silverstar.com.