As we were assembling the profiles submitted by this year’s (somewhat randomly selected) group of featured women, an unintended theme emerged—these are all people who do really interesting things.
We’ve got a sheriff’s deputy, a newspaper distributor, a bird photographer, an auto technician, a music educator, and an INL scientist, to name only a few. And that’s just on the editorial side—every one of our advertisers has a unique story to tell as well.
But I’d imagine that just about anyone we interviewed would come off as interesting. What makes a person interesting is the passion, investment, and love she puts into her job, home, hobbies, or pursuits.
And as often happens when we’re putting together the women’s issue, the female focus wasn’t isolated to the special section, because after all we have political candidates (page A1), nonprofit leaders (page A2), gardening experts (page A5), and Olympians (B4) to keep tabs on, to say nothing of the athletes, business owners, farmers, artists, advocates, volunteers, coaches, students, and first responders we cover throughout the year.
As Sara White of the Mental Health Coalition (page C1) so cogently points out, all that passion and investment, piled on top of the quotidian and the unprecedented, can be exhausting. So to all the interesting and amazing women of Teton Valley, don’t forget once in awhile to take a minute for yourself, in between the time you spend making the community great.