Matthew Conde

Ask just about any Idahoan, and they can explain the significance of a belt buckle. For some, including those familiar with the rodeo circuit, it represents a major achievement. For others, it’s a reflection of style and personality. Either way, a belt buckle can say a lot about who you are and what matters to you.

Seat belts may not figure into most people’s thinking when they talk about or display their favorite buckle. They may not be stylish, and every car has them. But when it comes to celebrating a major achievement, like safely reaching your destination with friends and loved ones, it’s the most important buckle you own – one that we can all feel proud to wear.