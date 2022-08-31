Ask just about any Idahoan, and they can explain the significance of a belt buckle. For some, including those familiar with the rodeo circuit, it represents a major achievement. For others, it’s a reflection of style and personality. Either way, a belt buckle can say a lot about who you are and what matters to you.
Seat belts may not figure into most people’s thinking when they talk about or display their favorite buckle. They may not be stylish, and every car has them. But when it comes to celebrating a major achievement, like safely reaching your destination with friends and loved ones, it’s the most important buckle you own – one that we can all feel proud to wear.
Most Idahoans use a seat belt – in fact, nearly 86% choose to do so on a regular basis. But sadly, there are those who don’t take full advantage of this basic safety equipment, with tragic consequences. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 60% of the passenger vehicle occupants who were killed in the Gem State in 2020 were unrestrained. Others survive a serious crash but may suffer severe injuries that affect them for the rest of their lives.
The Idaho Transportation Department reported that failure to wear a seat belt was a factor in the crash deaths of 75 Idahoans last year. If all of them had been wearing a seat belt, it is estimated that 38 people may have been saved.
When you’re involved in a crash, there are usually three types of collisions. The first is between the vehicle and the object that it struck (or that it was struck by). The second is between the body of a vehicle occupant and some part of the vehicle – hopefully just the seat belt or an air bag. The third is a rapid jolt and potential trauma of the skeletal and muscular systems, as well as internal organs. Seat belts can reduce the damage from the second and third collision types.
Members of the traffic safety community encourage everyone to consistently wear a seat belt, even if you have a vehicle that is equipped with other safety features like air bags, forward collision warning, or automatic emergency braking. Please buckle up regardless of the time of day, the weather, the distance of your trip, your vehicle speed, or the proximity to your home. Wear a seat belt when riding in the front AND back seat of all vehicles.
In addition to wearing a seat belt yourself, please encourage your loved ones and those who are sharing the ride to do the same. If you feel uncomfortable bringing up the subject, please remember that expressing concern for someone’s safety is a great way to show how much you care.
As Idahoans, we’re used to proudly displaying a belt buckle for one reason or another, and seat belts should be no exception. The stakes are simply too high for anything else.