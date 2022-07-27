Eric-Baler-PA-C-Teton-Valley-Health-700x700-1.png

Eric Baler, PA-C

With summer upon us, remember that hot, humid weather can be a hazard to your health. We live in an incredible place for hiking, biking, running, fishing, and more! And with so much to do outside, we may find ourselves ignoring our body’s response to rising outdoor temperatures. Sweltering heat and high humidity can pose health problems, especially among older people and young children. Too much time in the heat, can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. The good news however is that heat-related illness and death can be prevented.

Stay Cool