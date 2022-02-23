Content Warning: Suicide
When I was a new mother, a friend sent me a meme that read, “I keep hearing it takes a village to raise a child. Do they just show up? Is there a number I call? I think they’re having trouble finding me.”
I thought a lot about that meme during those overwhelmingly chaotic and frequently lonely first months of parenthood. When I was up at all hours, I desperately wished a number I could call was included in our hospital discharge paperwork or a map with some directions so I could find them if they didn’t pick up.
Even though our child is now a very opinionated seven-year-old, I still dream of this elusive village just showing up at my doorstep and whisking our child away sometimes. Because it’s not just young mothers who need a village, we all do.
Having a community is one of the biggest determinants of overall health. A lack of social connection has a greater impact on our wellness than smoking, high blood pressure, what we eat, and/or how many turns we get in at the ski hill.
Disconnection also drives many mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and substance use. Isolation can also cause us to experience lower levels of self-esteem, be less trusting of others, and puts us at higher risk of death by suicide.
While I know our independent Western spirit often keeps us from openly talking about our feelings, much less directly reaching out for help when we are experiencing these sorts of mental health concerns, I also know we are a deeply caring bunch who think nothing of helping our neighbors.
So now I dream less about finding that village and more about creating one right here in Teton Valley. One where asking each other, “So how are you really?” and caring for one another’s mental wellness is as normal as finding lost dogs, reporting on the whereabouts of wildlife, or complaining about Targhee. Because too many people in our actual village are experiencing a lack of connection and belonging, and it could be contributing to their deaths.
We can save lives by learning and practicing the five steps to help someone experiencing a crisis. Crises aren’t just limited to those who are experiencing or have a history of mental health conditions, changes in finances, housing, relationships, jobs, or recent losses can put us at risk of suicide. So when someone is struggling, we need to:
1. Ask: Not only ask someone how they are doing, but directly ask, “Are you thinking about suicide?” Studies show that asking folks if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts. In fact, the opposite is true. Acknowledging and talking about suicide helps reduce suicidal ideation. Just make sure you follow this step up by listening.
2. Be There: Physically, on the phone, or another way that feels supportive—it doesn’t matter. Just do it. And don’t promise or commit to anything you can’t follow through on. Increasing someone’s connection and limiting their isolation is one of the main protective factors against suicide.
3. Keep Them Safe: This means getting curious and asking some more questions like: Do you have a specific plan to kill yourself? Have you done anything to start this plan? What’s the timing for your plan? What sort of access do you have to carry out this plan? When you know more, you can better put time and distance between the person and their chosen method by limiting their access to firearms, calling a hotline, or getting them to professional help.
4. Help Them Connect: Get them hooked up with ongoing supports. Make a list of family members, friends, community supports, and professionals they can call on when they are experiencing crisis moments or thoughts of suicide. Then, help them take steps to utilize those resources.
5. Follow Up: After you’ve asked the hard questions and gotten them connected with the immediate help they need, pick up the phone, send a text, or write an email to check-on them. Follow-up about anything else you can do or what they might need to feel supported and connected.
We all need a village. Instead of waiting around for one to show up, let’s start creating one by being there for others. You could save a life.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or experiencing a crisis of any kind, let someone know. Whether it's 1-800-273-TALK, family, friends, clergy, coaches, or co-workers, reach out.
The Mental Health Coalition provides free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website tetonvalleymentalhealth.com. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.