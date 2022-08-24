...Thunderstorm outflow boundary will impact portions of
northwestern Teton, southern Fremont, northwestern Jefferson,
northern Madison and Clark Counties through 615 PM MDT...
At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow
boundary along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Monteview
to 9 miles northeast of Hamer to 10 miles east of Archer. Movement
was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects along iwht blowing dust reducing
visibility.
Locations impacted include...
Rexburg, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Marysville, Sugar City, Teton,
Parker, Spencer, Drummond, Egin, Kilgore, St Anthony, Chester, Ashton
Reservoir, Plano, Warm River, Small, Humphrey and Newdale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
If I could be anything when I grow up, I’d be a perpetual student. And in some ways I am. But I’ve always especially loved back to school time because of my incessant drive for learning. The fresh notebooks, yet to be sharpened pencils, and change in the air that signals classes are about to start. It’s my time of the year.
While school has always been something I’ve (mostly) enjoyed, for others not so much. Especially these days.
Did you know that 50% of all people who will have a mental health condition in the their lifetime start to experience symptoms by age 14? Or that the average age of onset for anxiety disorders is six years old. Six! Or that 27,000 Idaho youth met criteria for a mental health diagnosis last year. And that fewer than one in three get the care they need?
Even those of us who struggle with math can see these are grim statistics. And ones that can radically impact how school goes.
But what does that all mean? And how do we know if our children are the precious faces behind those statics?
In the therapy world we look for things that are “clinically significant” and cause “impairment across multiple domains.” Which means your child being afraid of going down the slide for the first time = not a problem and totally appropriate. Your child being so afraid of the slide they are having nightmares and refuse to meet their friends to play at the park anymore = maybe something you want to get checked out.
We also consider frequency, intensity, and duration of symptoms. My kid throwing a fit because we “ran out of peanut butter” and angrily stomping off when they haven’t had anything to eat all day despite being prompted 37 times = annoying but totally explainable. This is not a real life example, I have no idea what you are talking about.
However, if my child does this everyday for a month even when they’ve been fed and watered and it escalates into screaming and throwing things, I might want to tap in some professional support. Mainly, so I don’t start screaming and throwing things.
Other things we watch out for are:
● Difficulty concentrating, focusing, or remembering things
● Changes in appetite (eating more, eating less)
● Feeling sad, hopeless, or worthless
● No longer doing things they used to enjoy
● Worrying about things, like really worrying
● Being super cranky and irritable
● Changes in sleep (more, less, waking, nightmares, wanting to sleep somewhere else)
● Angry outbursts (with or without violence)
● Not wanting to be around certain people, places, or activities
● Mood swings
● Substance use
Basically, anything that’s out of the ordinary, can’t easily be explained by the HALT method (hungry, angry, lonely, or tired), persists over time, and causes difficulty with friends, family, or school.
For those of you with teenagers, I know I just described most days. Hang in there. It does get better I promise.
If in reading this list you checked off several items you’ve noticed in your child (or self), doing a screening can be a good next step. Mental Health America offers a quick, confidential one at screening.mhanational.org/screening-tools.
It’s one test you can’t fail because it’s all just information designed to help. Which is my kinda test. The answers may be just the thing you need to make the transition back to school easier. Too bad they can’t also find the peanut butter when it’s sitting right there on the shelf.
If you, or someone you know, needs parenting support, let us know. We’re also teaming up with Teton Valley Health to offer a series of webinars later this fall aimed at answering all your parenting questions. For more information or to get help, our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. Call or text 208-354-6198 or email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.