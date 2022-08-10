...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
When I got pregnant a friend of my husband’s congratulated us by saying, “Kids ruin your life, but in the best way.” I was taken aback at first, but I gotta say it’s pretty accurate now that I’m seven years in. Bless my child’s heart, as we say in the South.
As a trained Marriage and Family Counselor, I have a special kind of mom guilt that has ruined my life. One where I catalog every parenting misstep as something my child will have to process later in life through intensive therapy. My husband calls this “job security for your profession, Sara.” I call it nerve racking.
Parenting is hard for a variety of structural reasons. Hello lack of access to childcare, jobs that aren’t flexible, the cost. Oh my gosh, the cost. And I don’t know about y’all, but it’s even harder to know “what’s best” as far as parenting practices go.
Nobody sent me home from the hospital with a manual and google only leaves you more confused. There’s a lot of info out there about what we should and shouldn’t be doing. And much of it is contradictory. Not to mention, who has time to read any of it anyway between feeding, clothing, and running a ferry between summer camp, playdates, and adventures? Anyone else ready and not ready for school to start?
When I get in my “I’m a terrible parent” place, I think about one of the most comprehensive, evidenced based studies out there. The ACE Study.
In the mid 90’s, the Center for Disease Control and Kaiser Permanente conducted a study on how traumatic childhood events impact adult health. Now commonly known as, Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs.
They surveyed 17,000 participants and found a direct link between childhood trauma and negative health outcomes later in life. The more ACEs you experience the more likely you are to have chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance use issues. ACEs can even negatively impact education, job opportunities, and earning potential.
So what exactly are ACEs, Sara?
Glad you asked. They are divided into three categories: Abuse, Neglect, and Household Dysfunction. And include experiencing potentially traumatic events like: physical or sexual abuse; living with food insecurity; having physical or emotional needs neglected; witnessing violence in the community; having a family member attempt or die by suicide; living in a household where there’s intimate partner violence; and having parent(s) that struggle with substance use issues or mental health conditions.
Which, unfortunately, is common, especially in Idaho. Nationwide, 1 in 6 adults experienced four or more types of ACEs. And Idaho ranks 5th highest for states with children experiencing three or more ACEs.
While all this might seem dire, what’s predictable is preventable. Which is why the number one rule in “good” parenting is to attend to your stuff first. It’s likely you yourself experienced ACEs, I know I sure did. So we gotta be mindful of that and do what we need to address our own traumatic upbringing so we don’t repeat those things in our parenting.
Then, we can’t be afraid or ashamed to reach out for help. One of the best ways of preventing ACEs is creating safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments for our children. Which takes a community.
We need good childcare, good healthcare, good jobs, good outside support. Because those safe, stable, and nurturing relationships don’t need to only come from us. And it’s hard for us to provide them when we are super stressed.
So maybe take a break from the pressure of getting parenting right and keeping up with your neighbors and just spend some quality time with your kid. Science backs that as the best thing we can do to keep kids from ruining our lives and us from ruining theirs.
If you, or someone you know, wants to learn more or needs help with ACEs, let us know. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. Call or text 208-354-6198 or email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.