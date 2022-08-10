Sara White headshot

Sara White | Mental Health Coalition

When I got pregnant a friend of my husband’s congratulated us by saying, “Kids ruin your life, but in the best way.” I was taken aback at first, but I gotta say it’s pretty accurate now that I’m seven years in. Bless my child’s heart, as we say in the South.

As a trained Marriage and Family Counselor, I have a special kind of mom guilt that has ruined my life. One where I catalog every parenting misstep as something my child will have to process later in life through intensive therapy. My husband calls this “job security for your profession, Sara.” I call it nerve racking.