Sara White | Mental Health Coalition

Oh Teton Valley, it’s with a heavy heart that I write this month’s column. It’s been a hard summer, year really. We’ve had lots of accidents and deaths. So many of us are grieving or know someone who is.

I was at a meeting recently and made the comment that, “By my early thirties I had lost both my parents. And that as an only child, the worst kind of grief is the grief no one asks you about.”