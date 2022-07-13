When my professor first taught me dialectics, I thought she had lost her mind. Like lady, this is where I get off the counseling train. I’m done. Too far.
Dialectics, as defined by Marsha Linehan the creator of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), is the “synthesis or integration of opposites.” Y’all can see why I was like, “No, thank you.” The definition doesn’t even make sense.
What she means is: two opposite things are often true at the same time. I know! What?!?
However, over time holding space for what’s also known as, “Yes, and” has become one of my greatest superpowers. If you are still lost, here’s a story.
Our longtime dog died a month or so ago. We immediately decided we weren’t getting another dog for awhile, and if we ever did get another dog it wouldn’t be a small dog, and we would be more selective as our last dog, bless her soul, never really acted like a dog, and blah, blah, blah. You can see where this is going, right?
About a month or so ago a tiny dog appeared in our yard and has now taken up residence in our home. He sleeps in our bed and has more bandanas than I have shoes. This dog is amazing in so many ways. He’s chill, he’s great with our kid, and we can take him anywhere.
He, however, has earned quite the nickname. The Rogue Pooper. Because as you can imagine, he routinely sneaks away to, you guessed it, poop. In our hall. Even after doing his business outside and being routinely walked. So two facts—he’s cool, he’s not cool—both true at the same time. (Dialectics= 1, Sara= annoyed.)
After two or three of his stealth missions, my husband and I started being concerned. But for very different reasons. Being the counselor I am, I immediately asked, “What happened to this dog? Something must be wrong with him.” Then, I started generating solutions like: maybe we need to change his food, take him to the vet, something, this just isn’t right.
My husband on the other hand was like, “No, this dog needs to be punished and taught not to use our hall as a toilet.” His solutions were: scold him and throw him outside in puppy jail when he does it. Which, don’t worry, is just a well shaded fenced-in part of our yard that includes his “outside bone collection.”
While we were low-key “debating” the proper course of action, both locked into our way being “the” way, you can guess what our dog was off doing. That’s right—completing another mission. (Dialectics= 2, Sara= -40.)
Which is what happens when we don’t use dialectics. We get so concerned about being right we forget to actually take any action to come together to solve the problem at hand.
The practice of DBT on the whole is centered around one main dialectic: acceptance AND change. For us to get better, find a solution, improve, we often have to balance opposite ideas. I’m not in a good place right now AND I want to change. I love my husband AND he’s wrong.
We have to accept everything as it is, how it is. The dog is cool AND not cool. I am right AND my husband is right. So we can move past opposing views to shared visions of how things can be. A clean hallway, or whatever it is you debate with your loved ones and neighbors about.
If you, or someone you know, wants to learn more about dialectics and how to apply them, let us know. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. Call or text 208-354-6198 or email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.