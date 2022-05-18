May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here at the Coalition we’ve carefully considered how we want to participate in a month aimed at raising awareness, but that has recently been called “garbage” by several popular influencers.
Their criticism stems from organizations sharing feel good stories and sobering facts, but then doing little in the way of making meaningful change. Also, one could argue every month needs to be Mental Health Awareness Month and what we really need is stable housing, affordable wages, access to care, and more trained professionals-not just awareness.
While we share some of these concerns, we also know most of us simply are unaware of the staggering statistics and facts regarding the state of mental health in Idaho. And we can’t care about, much less change, what we don’t know about. So we do want to provide you with some of the facts.
Mental Health America keeps the State of Mental Health in America report which provides “up-to-date data and information about disparities faced by individuals with mental health problems,” and is where we gather most of our statistics:
• In 2020 and 2021, Idaho ranked 50th in the nation when it came to prevalence of mental health conditions and access to care. That means: high rate of mental health concerns, low rate of care.
• In their preliminary 2022 report, we’ve bumped up to 39th, but anything can happen.
• 53.4% of Idaho adults with a mental health condition do not receive the care they need. Over half, y’all!
• And one you’ve maybe heard before from the CDC: 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health issue in a given year.
This is all shocking I know. But what we lose when we present facts this way is the humanity of it all. Those numbers are people. And while mental health conditions do not necessarily discriminate, those numbers aren’t equally distributed among us.
Studies have long shown an association between childhood trauma and adult mental and physical health issues. There are strong links between exposure to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and mental illness. Idaho ranks 5th highest in the nation for states with children experiencing three or more ACEs, by the way.
Trauma and adversity isn’t random either. They impact certain groups of people more than others. For instance, those from the lowest 20% of household income are 3 times more likely to have a mental health problem and 9 times as likely to receive a diagnosis of a “psychotic disorder”.
So when we are talking about the facts of mental health in America, Idaho, or right here at home, what we are really talking about is the circumstances of someone’s life. The daily, weekly, and often generational stressors, experiences, and events one has to navigate.
Therefore, in order to change those sobering mental health facts, we have to change the social, environmental, and economical factors that influence those facts. Awareness isn’t enough. Neither is thinking mental health issues and facts are equal opportunity employers.
Together, let’s change those facts by openly talking about our mental health struggles, knowing about local resources working to address these social determinants of health (CRC, FSN, Teton Valley Health), and supporting policies that address the circumstances that contribute to 293,000 Idaho adults living with a mental health condition.
If you, or someone you know, needs help navigating anything related to these facts, let us know. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. Call or text 208-354-6198 or email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.