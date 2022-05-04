Recently a friend shared a post on Facebook about folks who ask for “cheap services” and how “No, she does not know any cheap hair stylists, mechanics, or caterers.” She only knows, “Well qualified tradespeople who charge a fair, well-deserved price for their services.” Which got me thinking about some similar things I’ve heard regarding mental health care services.
The research company Morning Consult conducted a study in 2021 asking adults across the country about their health goals. Not suprising to this counselor, while most adults (95%) said their mental health was an important componet of their overall wellness, few reported actually doing anything about it. Only twenty-six percent of the participants said they prioritized mental health.
Several years ago I presented to some Teton Valley High School students on career day. As part of my talk, I asked them to name some common stereotypes about counseling. Among having to lay on a couch and that all counselors have tons of books in their office (only if you want to, and yes that one is pretty accurate), those kids consistently identified the top beliefs most research consultants do when trying to figure out why we say one thing but do another regarding our mental health: Most of us believe caring for our mental health costs too much and takes too much time. Morning Consult reached this same conclusion in their study.
But think about anything that’s really important to you. Do you find the time? Find the money? How many of you are about to plunk down some serious cash for a 2022-2023 Targhee pass before it increases at the end of the month? Or are already planning your multi hour hikes, bikes, rides, and floats for the summer?
And yes, I know y’all are all going to say, “But that IS how I take care of my mental health, Sara.” However, I would lovingly like to say: No, that can’t be the only way you tend to yourself. Taking care of our mental health isn’t just making sure we are physically active and fit.
You can be the strongest, most physically healthy person and still suffer from mental health conditions. See the rash of Olymic athletes who bravely took a step back from their sport—not because they were physically injured but because they needed a mental break.
Nor can we think our mental health is going to magically attend to itself without a little investment on our part. Which means, yes, spending our time and money on it. Just like anything else we want to get better at. See the mountain of gear and hours I’ve thrown at learning how to ski.
When I was regularly practicing therapy, I would often tell my clients: There are 168 hours in a week. One of those was just spent with me. What are you going to do with the other 167?
Not only do we get what we pay for, we get what we put our time towards. So as you make your summer plans, will you invest your resources wisely? Will you schedule some time and budget some money on one of the biggest predictors of your success? Your mental wellbeing. Or will you keep believing those myths?
If you need help navigating the often complex world of mental health care, let us know. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm. Call or text 208-354-6198 or email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com. We’re happy to help you find the time and money you need in order to care for yourself.
Sara is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.