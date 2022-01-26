The world can be divided into two kinds of people: those who sleep well and those who do not. My sincere apologies to those of you who fall into the latter category. Especially if you happen to be partnered with someone who effortlessly drifts off while you listen to all manner of their night noises (yes, you do snore honey) while you desperately try to cull just a few hours rest from the darkness.
If sleep comes easily for you, you likely haven’t given it a second thought. While if it doesn’t, you’ve probably googled its benefits, how to do it better, and done some quick math at 2 a.m to see if it’s even worth it or if you should just give up and try again the next night.
You might also be about to google why someone from the Mental Health Coalition is prattling on about sleep in their debut column about mental wellness. That’s because adequate sleep is the foundation of wellness.
Yep, adequate sleep. It’s so important I’m telling you twice.
Yet according to the CDC, more than a third of U.S. adults don’t get the sleep they need. That’s seven or more hours per night for those who fall between 18–60 years of age.
Our poor sleep is often for very real and uncontrollable reasons like attending to kids or the elderly or having jobs that impact sleep schedules. Thank you to all the unseen heroes who make our valley run while some of us blissfully snooze.
And some of it is for very controllable reasons like binge watching Ted Lasso, infinitely scrolling, or eating or drinking too much or too late. Sorry that extra glass of wine or just one more beer doesn’t really help you drift off even though it might feel that way, nor do those late-night snacks you need while watching AFC Richmond’s latest match (or maybe that’s just me?).
Regardless of the reason, the impact is the same. Poor sleep has been linked to all manner of health issues from difficulty focusing and changes in mood to diabetes and early death.
“How have you been sleeping?” is one of the questions I continuously ask my clients whether they are coming to see me for relationship issues or more serious mental health conditions. Because sometimes lack of sleep makes our problems worse, and sometimes lack of sleep is actually our problem.
So what do we do if we are among the third who struggle with regularly getting our seven-plus hours? First, we need to learn why sleep is so important so we can better prioritize it.
Getting enough sleep is to brain health as brushing our teeth is to oral health. While we’re sleeping our brain is processing information and forming new pathways that help us learn and remember things. It’s why we feel foggy and forgetful when we consistently skip out on brushing up on our sleep because our brain isn’t getting the chance to perform those vital tasks.
And like how not regularly brushing our teeth eventually leads to cavities, poor sleep alters activity in some parts of our brain. Namely, those that assist with decision making, problem-solving, and controlling our emotions and behavior.
So if you’ve already given up on your original New Year’s resolutions or want whatever ones you’re still working on to come easier, try centering sleep. You’ll be able to better pay attention, make decisions, and be creative. Not to mention less likely to wanna punch your partner in the nose when they wake up refreshed and ready to go in the morning.
I’ll be cheering you on at all hours of the night. And if you’re like me and need more than well wishes to drift off, please see your medical or mental health provider. They can treat underlying conditions that may be impacting your ability to sleep and help you come up with a plan to catch more z’s. Even if your partner (or pet) snores. But don’t take it from me, just ask my husband when he wakes up.
Sara White is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.