I ran into a local celebrity and her horse a few weeks back. The topic of what’s plaguing our little valley and the world-at-large came up as we ambled towards home together.
This is something we are talking about a lot at the Coalition right now as we go through a strategic planning process. What’s causing mental health distress? And how can we fix it?
On that particular day, this community member and I talked about “all the fighting.” Which, if you spend enough time with anyone these days, eventually they mention the divides in our community. Most also go on to note how social media contributes to this.
Bless the administrators of online spaces, as just taking a quick peek on Facebook in order to figure out what time I need to get my kid where is enough to make me cry or wanna throw my computer in frustration.
We are doing a lot of fighting. And sometimes over things, as one of my old counselors told me, “won’t really matter in 10 years, Sara.”
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m all about dialogue, and discourse, and differences of opinion. Just ask my husband what an expert dialoguer I am. Or my co-worker. As they both recently pointed out how often I say, “I hear that, AND…” before trailing off into a lengthy counter argument.
While it can be annoying to rub up against someone with a different prerogative, it shouldn’t ever hurt. We can disagree and still be kind. Something I don’t see a lot of us doing online or in person.
What’s more, when we do get too passionate and step on toes, I don’t see us doing a lot of repairs either. Repairing, or making things right again, is vital to the quality of our relationships. Marriage and parenting experts often say it’s not all the arguing* that killed the relationship, but the lack of meaningful repairs following ruptures. Rupture is therapy speak for conflict.
This logic stems from the idea that conflict is going to happen. We are only human after all. We are going to be jerks sometimes.
However, when these inevitable ruptures are done well they can actually be used to strengthen the relationship. In one class I took, it was even said repair is, “The central determinant of one’s mastery of emotional maturity. It is what identifies us as true adults.” Yikes!
So how do we do this magical unicorn skill that’s so vital to relationships? By doing some pretty uncomfortable things. First of which is admitting we caused harm. This sounds an awful lot like the dreaded, “I’m sorry, can we talk?”
This is followed by more of a process than a set of things to check-off in a particular order. It usually consists of the following:
• Acknowledging the hurt the other person is experiencing.
• Naming exactly what happened.
• Taking responsibility for our role in the rupture.
• Understanding how it impacted each person.
• Considering how the rupture was co-created.
• Exploring a way forward in the relationship.
In simpler terms, “Dang, I really screwed up. I see I hurt you. I’m sorry I (fill in the blank). How can I make it right?”
See, easy peasy, right?
I know, I know. Don’t use that therapy stuff on me. But really our connections are ultimately all we really have in this world. Let’s make sure we take care of them. Especially if we’ve been a butthead. I will if you will.
*This only applies to conflicts that do not include abuse of any kind. If you are having arguments that include physical, verbal, or emotional abuse, please reach out to our friends at Family Safety Network.
If you, or someone you know, wants help learning how to repair, let us know. We provide free and confidential support, as well as six free counseling sessions to those in need. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more on our website mentalhealthcoalitionoftetonvalley.org. Our offices are staffed Monday-Friday from 9am-4pm.
Sara McKeown White is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
