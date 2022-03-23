I’ve been hardheaded since birth. My Dad loved to tell this story of how when I was a kid he’d say, “Sara, you’d argue with a signpost.” To which I’d reply, “No, I wouldn’t.” And he’d say, “You’re arguing now.” And I’d say, “No, I’m not.”
He’d usually just raise an eyebrow, chuckle, and let me get on with whatever hair-brained idea I was staunchly defending.
This tenacity has served me well in most areas of my life. I got accepted to an elite boarding school at fourteen, graduated top of my class, and have been successful in my career, blah, blah, blah. Where this stubbornness has not done me well is when it’s come to my own mental health.
You know that saying—we teach best what we most need to learn? Well, it goes for those of us in the mental health field too. There’s a reason I went back to graduate school to become a counselor and now work for a nonprofit telling y’all what to do.
Because for the longest time, I didn’t know how to be well either. I thought I had to force myself into health by doing everything perfectly. Overachiever was my middle name. And this Valedictorian of Everything was for sure never going to give in and ask for help. My mental health=my problem.
Until one day it was all too much and someone uttered the wise words, “Problems can’t be solved at the level of thinking they were created, Sara.”
I’ll never forget then sheepishly reaching out to an acquaintance who was in the mental health field, looking around, before quietly whispering in her ear, “I think I need some professional help.” She gave me a hug, nodded her head, and said, “Of course you do, honey.” My mother had recently died very quickly of cancer a few months before my twenty-third birthday.
That small moment ended up radically changing my life.
She got me connected to a counselor who helped me process the trauma of losing my mom, as well as a few other things I’d been keeping close to the vest. Through that work, I discovered I had a knack for sitting with folks and went on to graduate school with my counselor’s blessing. Then, post school found myself packing up my car and moving across the county. I arrived on a Wednesday and met the guy I’d eventually marry that Fridday. And now ten years later, here I am pestering you about your mental health.
I see that same fierce independence that drives me in a lot of you. That quality of getting along and getting things done even when it’s hard, especially when it’s hard. That Western
spirit is probably one of the reasons why I love living here as much as I do. Yet, I also know how much it wears on you after a while.
My family and I were watching the movie Brave recently. A Pixar movie whose main character is a feisty, Scottish redhead who seems like she’d argue with a signpost too. She’s given the task, “Fate be changed, look inside, mend the bond torn by pride.”
Don’t let pride, or its relatives fear, shame, or embarrassment, be the things that keep you from reaching out for help. After all, you never know what fate has in store for you when you tend to whatever it is that needs mending. I’m living proof of that, and that we all have something that needs working on.
If you need help, please text, email, or give us a call. And if you need help asking for help try just saying: “I’m struggling right now and could really use some help. Could you (listen, take a walk, meet for coffee, wash my dishes, help me call the Coalition…)?”
Sara White is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley whose mission is to empower the people of our community to enhance their mental wellness by providing advocacy, education, and access to resources. For more wellness tips and to see what the Coalition is up to, follow them on social media or visit their website www.tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.