Greetings Teton Valley,
On behalf of Seniors West of the Tetons, I would like to thank you for your outpouring of support during this last year. In these unprecedented times, so many of you have reached out to ask, “How can I help?” And for that, we are most grateful.
I’m here to answer that question. First and foremost, you can help by wearing a mask in public, social distancing and by washing those hands religiously. It’s been confusing to us over at the Senior Center why so many people are resistant to wearing masks. Are they uncomfortable? Yes. Can they be difficult to breathe in? Sometimes. Is it an act of caring and compassion to those most vulnerable to coronavirus? Absolutely. And so we ask, will you please do it for the seniors in your community? This is how you can help them. By slowing, and hopefully, stopping the spread.
What else can you do to help seniors? Please, reach out to the seniors in your life — friends, neighbors, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, co-workers, acquaintances, fellow church goers, that guy from the grocery store. Whoever, reach out to them. Whether near or far, they need to hear from you. Regularly. Put it on the calendar to reach out weekly if you can. Call to check in. Send a letter. Drop off a little holiday present. Ask them if they need anything. Let them know that you are thinking about them! So many seniors are already feeling isolation and loneliness deep in their bones, and we are just getting into winter. Be there for them. Be part of the solution.