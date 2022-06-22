First of all, let’s keep in mind that the development of a county-wide land development code (LDC) is mandated by Idaho law and is the outcome of an extensive comprehensive planning process that every county in the state goes through. Through this process, Teton County Commissioners and Planning & Zoning Commissioners held numerous public hearings, organized county-wide, all-inclusive work sessions, which resulted in an award winning comprehensive plan. In the ensuing decade, between Planning & Zoning and County Commissioners boards, there have been many public meetings eliciting comments that were subsequently discussed at length and helped shape what has now become the Draft LDC. Countless hours were dedicated to the LDC’s creation by a variety of P&Z commissioners, consultants, County planning department staff and our elected officials — with more hours to come. Teton County citizens voted for our current Commissioners, who could have final say over the adoption of the LDC and ensure it reflects the Comprehensive Plan. The current elected Commissioners now have that LDC on their desks that has been meticulously scrutinized and shaped to reflect input from ALL members of the community.
Everyone with interests and concerns regarding Teton Valley development has had countless opportunities to voice their opinion and to mold this document which reflects what I believe to be equitable in terms of land development and land use policy. So this is where we are: ample opportunity over 12 years to participate in this process = no more delay necessary. The time for us to protect Teton Valley is here.
I am the Chair of an organization with over 1,000 members who believe passage of the proposed Draft LDC is important to the Valley. Our mission is, and has been for 20 years, to hold developers accountable to standards that respect Teton Valley’s heritage, open spaces, wild places, and vibrant towns. We work to make sure laws and ordinances of the County LDC are abided by, regardless of political affiliations of County Commissioners in office.
Our Valley and our voices have molded this document. It is our hope at VARD that the new LDC will be adopted by commissioners, as it is an exhaustive expression of our community’s input over a decade. VARD will continue to be diligent to our mission and to protect our valley through advocating for sustainable growth and responsible development.
Sincerely,
Mike Pfeil, Board Chair, Valley Advocates for Responsible Development