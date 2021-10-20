Having spent my entire working life in the engineering/construction industry, it became clear very early and was reinforced all too often that a having a solid plan and a guide for implementation is a prerequisite to a positive end-result.
You can’t build refineries, power plants or for that matter houses without plans and a suitably identified location. Imagine contracting for a house and telling your builder nothing more than make it out of wood and have the back yard facing the mountain.
Plans are never perfect. They are living documents which guide the project long into the future. Plans clearly establish the form, fit and function that the customer expects, the community desires and is respectful of the land being used.
Teton County has a good Comprehensive Plan. What we do not have is the partner piece – a Land Use Development Code to ensure the spirit of the Comprehensive Plan is met through specific guardrails that keep our businesses, schools and communities moving forward in a cohesive manner.
The Development Code means that all developers, big and small, are treated fairly and held to a minimum standard. All community stakeholders should be able to read the Code and understand the expected benefits and impact any development (new building) will have on the community as a whole.
Property owners, particularly those in mountain towns that are as unique and coveted as Teton Valley, should demand no less than full transparency and accountability on every “plan” submitted to Teton County for approval.
The families who farm so much of the land in this valley may view the Land Use Planning Code as a taking away of their hard earned freedom to manage their land without restriction. I would argue that our ranchers and farmers know better than most that it takes discipline and planning to succeed. A Land Use Planning Code will only make the land more valuable.
The comprehensive plan and Land Use Planning Code that backs it will establish a baseline of expectations for developers, contractors, property owners, buyers, sellers and all citizens of the Valley.
The comprehensive plan, backed by the Land Use Planning Code will establish lasting commitments and responsibilities to all stakeholders in this Valley. Owners values will increase. Space will be designated for affordable housing. New rental properties will also have designated space in high density zones.
Developers will be required to plan their developments to be compatible with neighboring properties. Teton Valley will grow sensibly.
Proposed changes to the Land Use Planning Code will transparently and clearly identify reasons, benefits and impacts that will allow appropriate discourse and compromise.
In the current search for a perfect Plan and Code that has been an ongoing debate for over 20 years, we have been left with no viable plan at all. We do have zombie developments, a spate of vacation rentals dotting the land and now a great migration of good, bad and indifferent developments that are driving out affordable housing, driving out our service industry workers, our teachers and our first responders. What are we waiting for?
Even if you may think this Code isn’t perfect, it will none the less significantly change the current dynamic and provide a set of tools that will stop Teton Valley from becoming just another congested unaffordable ski town. It’s time to stop looking for perfection. It doesn’t exist in the human equation.
It’s time to adopt and support the currently proposed Land Use Planning to allow Teton Valley to grow in a manner that is complimentary to extraordinary mountains, streams, rivers and land that makes this place so special.