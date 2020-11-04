Elections are intense in Teton Valley, even in years that...aren’t 2020. This is a relatively secluded place, isolated by geography, that is full of impassioned people. As election season ramps up, it feels like everyone has a real investment in the outcome.
It can get a little too intense; inevitably, local elections bring with them strong words, a little mudslinging, the dredging up of bad memories and interactions, and some tough revelations. It’s probably harder on the candidates than anyone, putting yourself forward in the interest of public service and becoming the subject of scrutiny and allegations, some of which are true, some of which are inflated, and some of which are false.
Thanks go to all the candidates, regardless of whether they won or lost (as of print time we at the Teton Valley News have no idea on that count), for thinking that holding office here is a venture worth their time, money, resources, pride, and reputation.
And another huge thanks goes to the county election department, a staff of dedicated people with the support of many temporary poll workers devoted to the democratic process. I highly recommend visiting the second floor of the courthouse during election season--the clerk’s office is always humming with energy and the competence and expertise is tangible. These are people who are enthusiastic about problem solving, paper pushing, and ballot counting and always do it with an open demeanor and a smile.
Thirdly, thanks to the voters. We don’t have to tell anyone who has lived here through an election cycle that at the municipal and county level, every single vote truly does count. So thanks to each person who registered and voted early, or sent in your ballot, or stood in line Tuesday morning to feel that great Election Day energy. Voting is important. And we’re all relieved not to have to do it again until next time around.