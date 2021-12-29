Inevitably, the beginning of a new year brings to most people thoughts of changes, goals, resolutions and the desire to be better people. One of our five sweet daughters-in-law sent us a letter this year that ended with the words: “We hope this Christmas season brings a little more happiness, love, and peace in this world of noise, controversy, and chaos. May our Lord Jesus Christ offer love and hope to all.”
We liked her thoughts, and we couldn’t help but think those words are what the season really means. So, we set about perusing the literature of the annual event for some New Year’s quotes that we felt would support her words or ones like them.
We feel it important to add that at the beginning and end of the quotes is the concepts of “choosing” or “choice” as well as resolving to be happy that are so all-important:
“New year — a new chapter, a new verse or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." — Alex Morritt — emphasis added
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
“We all get the same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them.” — Hillary DePlano
Similarly: “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” — Brad Paisley
“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better person.” — Benjamin Franklin
“We choose every day where we want to live eternally by how we think, feel, speak and act.” — President Russell M. Nelson — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — emphasis added
“Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties” — Helen Keller — emphasis added
Similarly, knowing life will not be easy for any of us, we need to follow the timeless counsel of the savior of the world: “In the world ye shall have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." — John 6:33 KJV — emphasis added
Dean and Nancy Hoch are members of the local community council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pocatello. Email them at dean.nancy@gmail.com.
