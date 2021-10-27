I am humbled by the out-pouring of support for me to be the next mayor of Driggs. I am hearing from you that you want our small friendly town to remain that way. I am hearing that you don’t really know what the city is doing to manage growth, and I am hearing that you need opportunities to talk and learn about issues that are important to you. These include the increasing jet traffic at our airport, affordable housing, maintaining our dark night sky, and ensuring our Waste Water Treatment Plant can meet the growing demands being placed on it, to name a few.
You need to be heard. You need to know what is going on. You need to have your city council members represent you. Victor, Tetonia and most other cities across our nation have a time slot reserved for the public to speak during city council meetings. Our current mayor does not allow this. We also do not have town hall meetings for important community topics. If elected, I will reinvigorate our small-town community and encourage connections.
Having served on city council for 8 years, it has been extremely challenging for city council members to put issues important to Driggs residents on our meeting agendas. I requested the topic of affordable housing on our agenda last April in order to propose using a percentage of our existing lodging tax (for hotel and short term rental stays) to go towards affordable housing. The majority of the city council agreed, but the mayor later emailed council members stating that no affordable housing topics would be addressed unless they were brought forward by the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. If elected, I will collaborate to prioritize housing solutions.
Recently, I was able to get the mayor to put a discussion of the proposed Grand Targhee Resort expansion on the agenda, after much prodding. We all know Driggs is the main access point to Grand Targhee Resort, so why wouldn’t Driggs have a seat at the table as a Cooperating Agency like Teton County, ID and Teton County, WY? Driggs was listed on the original Forest Service document as such, so why are city staff not participating in the process? Mayor Johnson said it is better that Driggs just comment once the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is complete. I tried to start a discussion with the other council members during the agenda item and the mayor said “this is not the time”. Why is discussion and information gathering being discouraged by the mayor? If elected, I will build trust and establish transparency.
Last week in the TVN, the mayor said in regards to hiring a City Administrator (aka City Manager) he “first suggested this to city council in 2016”, but “we aren’t there yet”. Why the change of heart? What better time could there be when nearly every aspect of our town is experiencing growth or change? At our last council meeting we were presented the 4th quarter financials. It included approximately $635,000 in excess revenue from just this year. This does not include revenue from water or sewer which goes to depreciation. The mayor said the revenue was not earmarked and will go into reserves for another project one day. This IS the time for a City Administrator. Out of the sixteen designated resort cities in Idaho with a population of 500 or more, Driggs is only one of two without a City Administrator. Victor has had one for nine years.
My experience working as an early childhood educator for 30 years has taught me how to be a collaborative leader who integrates ideas and solutions from a variety of community members to produce results that everyone can be proud of. My experience on city council has shown me just how much more the City of Driggs could be doing for our community with a change in leadership.
Please take the time to vote for me by this Friday October 29th at the County Courthouse or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd at the Driggs LDS Church. Remember, you can register to vote on Election Day if you have lived in Driggs for 30 days or more.
I look forward to being your new mayor for our small town.