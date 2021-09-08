I commend Rep. Chad Christensen for his willingness to support some of his constituents at the August 23 school board meeting. But in the current culture that discounts details and provides information through memes and slogans, some of Rep. Christensen’s statements in his letter to the TVN were not as accurate as I would like to see. Examples follow.
“A school board has no authority to make healthcare decisions for students.” Idaho Code 33-512 enumerates specific powers and duties granted to our school boards. Item (4) states, “To protect the morals and health of the pupils.” Item (7) states, “To exclude from school pupils with contagious or infectious diseases who are diagnosed or suspected as having a contagious or infectious disease or those who are not immune and have been exposed to a contagious or infectious disease....” IC 33-212(2) further specifies that school boards, “...have the authority to require, in schools or during school programs or activities, measures intended to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious disease.” Certainly the board cannot make individual decisions for students, but the school board was acting in accordance with state law in discussing the wearing of masks relative to making a decision for the district as a whole.
“Email comments were not read during the meeting; therefore, the public could not take them into consideration ….” District policy 4105 addresses how the board handles public comments. Comments sent to the board are published along with other board documents, usually on Wednesday before a Monday meeting. The clerk of the board then posts new statements at least once each day until the noon cutoff time on Monday. Comments that come in after that are posted as soon as she has a chance to get to them—it is not uncommon for more comments to be posted during the break of the meeting. If anyone was unsure where to find the board documents folder, a call to the district office would have quickly solved the problem. These comments were available.
Furthermore, according to the Idaho Attorney General, public comment is not mandatory at meetings of a governing body—the school board is a governing body—not a committee. At regular meetings, our board takes verbal public comments at two separate times. And the board has been receiving, reading, and listening to public comments about Covid for months—they have not ignored the citizens of this valley.
My concerns with these and others of Rep. Christensen’s statements underscore concerns I have for our schools. Critical details are overlooked. State law is not consulted directly. We leave money at the state due to oversights. We look to test scores to evaluate the success of our programs. We have accepted a culture of acquiescence—things are the way they are because that’s what someone said and there’s nothing to be done. But I want more for our kids.
One of the better aspects of the current era is that we are not bound to the latest educational hypotheses, but can look for the best ideas from every era and philosophy—from the classical education of our founding fathers, to an aesthetic philosophy that promotes the study of art and music for emotional well-being, to the vocational/industrial arts emphasis of the early 1900’s, to the push for math in the 60’s in support of the mission to the moon, to the reading is fundamental movement of the last several decades. We can mix and match to suit OUR community. To do this successfully we must have:
-Fully certified teachers who are mentored, compensated, and valued to become educators who will foster the robust education we want for our children. The best teachers are incredibly creative in motivating and engaging their students—it is a gift that must be cultivated both by the education community and the community at large.
-Support staff who are, and who feel themselves to be, an integral part of the district, dedicated to providing those ancillary services that allow our district to fully meet the needs of our students.
-Administrators who are wholly invested in our faculty, students, and staff—offering insightful leadership and instructional guidance, nurturing a culture of acceptance, growth, and achievement.
A school board election certainly does not engender the same sense of urgency as national or state elections. Yet if there is a single issue that will decide the future of our community and our country, it is the education of our children. Our kids deserve the best schools that we, the community, can provide—not just beautiful, new buildings, but the creative and motivated staff to fill them. I have the time, the background, the passion to talk with you and to advocate for education in our valley.
E-mail me at Kathleen4Zone4@gmail.com with questions, comments, or concerns.