When we were sophomores, Mekenna Terry, who graduated that year, told me that by the time you reach your senior year, the entire class is like one big family. Of course, at that time, I laughed it off, saying “These guys… a family? Yeah, right.”
But, after twelve years with some of you, seven with most, and having experienced a mascot change, a pandemic, and countless, stressful, sleepless nights, I can honestly say that I am going to miss you, my family.
High school works in a way that if you’re not taking the same classes as someone, you just don’t see them. So, there are a lot of you that I haven’t spoken to in maybe two years. Which can be sad, but the whole idea of family is that you cannot have spoken to someone in a year, but Nick will still give you a hug at prom. Or your childhood best friend is no longer a close friend, but you can still see them and say, that’s my oldest friend.
It’s not very common outside of Teton Valley, to be able to know every one of your classmates’ names.
I was at work one day, and there was an older man, probably in his 60s or 70s, and he was standing in line when another man of the same age walked through the door. When they saw each other, their faces lit up and they gave each other a big bear hug. They stood there talking for quite a while about how long it had been since they last saw each other, how the wife and kids and grandkids were...
This will be us one day, in our sixties, laughing and talking about grandkids that you haven’t even met. But that’s just how old friends work.
Living in a small town has its downfalls, but the sense of community, the sense of family, is one of the amazing things that living here brings. It’s been amazing being your classmate for the past twelve years.
Thank you everyone!