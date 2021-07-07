This summer as Music on Main returns, Family Safety Network (FSN) is excited to be a part of the festivities. FSN staff and volunteers will be out and about in the venue donned in FSN gear and distributing some free items with the goal of spreading an important message about preventing sexual assault.
Teton Valley can often feel like an escape from the world’s problems, especially when we get to enjoy the summer warmth with friends and family after a long, cold winter. However, the unfortunate reality is that sexual assault and harassment still happen here. It is imperative to recognize that these events are all preventable, but it needs to be a community wide effort to do so. FSN is here to help and encourage the community to take the important steps to prevent sexual assault.
This summer we are encouraging everyone enjoying the night life of greater Teton Valley to “End the night the same way it started: Together.” The small action of sticking with your friends for the entire night can be a crucial part of preventing sexual violence. To get this message out, we will be handing out candy, stickers, and hairbands at Music on Main to remind everyone to regularly check in with the friends they came with and make sure that everyone in the friend group makes it home safely. This outreach will also intend to serve as a reminder to watch out for your peers in all other summer activities as socializing starts to return to normal.
In addition to ending the night together, another means to prevent sexual assault in your daily life is to always ask for consent. If you are unsure of what consent looks like, you can use the acronym FRIES — Freely given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic, and Specific. This means not only that “no means no,” but that an enthusiastic yes must be present. Importantly, a “yes” can be revoked at any time.
Being an active bystander if you see a situation where intervention is necessary and safe is another great way to intentionally play a role in ending violence in the community. There are several different means to be an active bystander, but an easy way to remember a few methods is the three D’s: Direct, Distract, or Delegate. A direct method of active intervention looks like directly calling out negative behavior or asking the victim if they are okay and in need of help. Using the distract method can look like striking up a conversation with the perpetrator while others find a way to help the victim escape. Lastly, use the delegation method in a situation where you feel uncomfortable speaking directly to those involved in the incident by finding event staff or law enforcement to help take care of the situation. Importantly, these actions should only be taken if it is safe for you to do so. If the situation is unsafe, then we advise getting the attention of the police. Additionally, please call our 24/7 hotline for help – (208) 354-SAFE(7233). We can talk through a situation with you and help determine your best steps of action.
With actions like these, we can create spaces where everyone is safe, and individuals, families, and community can thrive in Teton Valley! Please stop by and say hi if you see us at Music on Main! As always, our doors are open to any individual needing to find a path to safety. If you are in need of help, please stop by our office at 120 N 1st E in Driggs from 9am-5pm Mondays through Fridays, or call our 24/7 hotline – (208) 354-SAFE(7233).