Electric vehicles, or “EVs,” are the talk of the future. Many hope that the development of new battery technology for EVs will replace the carbon emitting gas combustible engines of today in pursuit of a greener future. But how new is this concept?
In the 1830s, the first electric car made its debut. Invented by Scotland’s Robert Anderson, the battery had to be swapped out for another in less than a mile of travel. Rechargeable batteries were invented in 1859, which further sparked EV development. In 1890, William Morrison of Iowa developed an electric, front-wheel drive carriage with 4-horsepower, and a reported top speed of 20 mph. It had 24 battery cells that needed recharging every 50 miles. This invention sparked the interest of Thomas Edison who was looking to replace the foul-smelling horse-and-buggy-congested streets of the big city. Thomas Edison was introduced to Henry Ford in the 1890s and learned of Ford’s work in developing a gas combustible engine. The two became good friends and even worked together to try and develop an affordable electric vehicle.
In 1896 Edison said to Ford: “Young man, that’s the thing; you have it. Keep at it. Electric cars must keep near to power stations. The storage battery is too heavy. Steam cars won’t do, either, for they require a boiler and fire. Your car is self-contained—carries its own power plant—no fire, no boiler, no smoke, and no steam. You have the thing. Keep at it.” This encouragement from Edison led Ford to continue his pursuit of the gas combustible engine.
By 1903, however, Edison had changed his tune and exclaimed, “Electricity is the thing. There are no whirring and grinding gears with their numerous levers to confuse. There is not that almost terrifying uncertain throb and whirr of the powerful combustion engine. There is no water-circulating system to get out of order—no dangerous and evil-smelling gasoline and no noise.”
Edison spent a great deal of his time trying to develop better battery technology to satisfactorily power carriages and wished he had more time in life to solve the issue.
Fast forward 125 years to February 2021. Ford announces it will invest $29 billion in electric vehicle development through 2025, stating that in the future, the majority of Ford vehicles will be electric. GM has gone even further, saying gas and diesel engines will be phased out by 2035 and most other car manufacturers are following suit. With this news, what are the impacts of dropping gasoline driven vehicles for electric vehicles? The closing of coal-fired power plants and threats of closing hydropower dams have left the electric industry scrambling to find new technologies to fill the gap of this important base power. How will the adoption of an electric vehicle fleet countrywide affect our electrical grid?
Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative, which serves more than 14,000 members in portions of three states, appreciates the magnitude of what this may mean to our grid and must have a solid understanding as to the benefits and drawbacks of electric vehicles in our service territory. Early this year, FREC added their first electric car to the fleet in order to investigate and test emerging energy trends so the Co-op can be better prepared to share knowledge and experience with our members. Tracking and analyzing the actual system impacts from charging EVs at homes and businesses will further help the Cooperative proactively prepare for a future with more EVs in use and charged on Fall River’s system. Staff and board members are being given the opportunity to test drive the vehicle so we can also share with members the benefits, costs, drawbacks, and other aspects of EV use in our area—while also evaluating other potential uses for EVs in the Co-op’s own fleet of vehicles used by linemen and staff.
On Monday, April 12, it was my turn to get behind the wheel and take the EV for a test drive. My destination was a Tesla Supercharger located in Big Sky, Montana. It was a bluebird day, temperatures hovering around 25 degrees F. I had 79 miles to go on an 80% charge. My first impression dropping down into the lowrider car was the massive 15” screen that took the place of a dash, speedometer, radio, climate control, etc. All car functions are controlled via this touchscreen to the right of the driver. I thought, ‘Is putting a large iPad in the car as the control panel a safer option for already distracted drivers?’ Putting that aside, I stayed openminded as I pushed the right lever on the steering column down into drive and away, I went. 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, this Model 3 Tesla pushed me back into my seat as the G forces squeezed my chest. I must admit, this is an impressive engineering marvel. 4,416 batteries, each the size of a double AA, all lined up at the bottom of the car delivers 480 horsepower. As fast as it sped up, it also slowed down as soon as I took my foot off the pedal. Little braking required. I find it similar to a cordless drill, quick response with the pull of the trigger and fast braking as pressure is released. Up the highway I went, following the speed limit for the most part. Honestly this car goes 160 miles an hour although I did not test that claim, not that I would admit anyway. Let’s just say it has a good passing gear. The screen indicated I had a range of 245 miles on the current charge. I turned up the heat as it was a little chilly and the range declined.
My trip report accurately forecast that I would reach my destination with 43% charge when I pulled up to the super charger in Big Sky. I plugged the car in, took an hour to have lunch, and when I returned, it was fully charged at 80%. A 100% charge wears the battery faster so the car has been set to charge to 80% by our Fall River engineers, though this can be changed back to 100% for long trips. The car took me home, hugging the road with ease around the corners. It stopped quickly as I encountered big horn sheep in the middle of the road near Quake Lake. When home, I plugged it in to my 120-volt circuit, which delivers 4 miles/hour of charge.
If you owned an EV, you would need to install a 240-volt home charger, which charges much faster, 44 miles per hour of charging. I checked my kWh usage the next morning via the FRREC App and did see an uptick in electric use. FRREC will need to investigate future grid management in regard to charging cars on Fall River’s system if EVs catch on in our area. A positive of the EV as Thomas Edison foresaw, there are few moving parts to break down compared to a traditional car. Popping the hood in the front of the Tesla reveals the “frunk,” or a front trunk. There is no engine, no oil changes, and a lack of moving parts means few repairs are required over its life span. Most repairs that are needed, aside from tire and brake pad replacement, are usually done via satellite downloads while the car is parked in your driveway.
From my test drive, I feel EVs in their current form are ideal for more urban settings in warmer climates where driving distances are less and charging stations are more numerous. I may have been able to make it to Bozeman without stopping for a charge however, battery storage declines by 50% in cold winter weather. Had it been January, a charge stop in Big Sky would most likely be needed. Thomas Edison’s successors have additional work to do in advancing battery storage technology. This is a fun car, and it was eye opening to experience this new technology for a day. Members of FRREC will also have an opportunity to test drive the car at various FRREC events this summer. Purchasing the Tesla for testing is just one of many ways FRREC is staying abreast of emerging technologies, preparing our electrical grid for the future, and being a trusted energy partner for our members.
For further inquiries about EVs or any other electric questions, you can go to Fall River Electric’s website at www.fallriverelectric.com, which has frequently asked questions and EV comparisons of models, costs and specifications or call your friendly Fall River staff at (800) 632-5726.