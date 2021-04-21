The organizers of this year’s Earth Day celebration have an important reminder for all of us: “as the world returns to normal, we can’t go back to business-as-usual.”
Over the last year, we’ve all suffered at the hands of the global pandemic, whether by sacrificing time with family and friends, struggling with the loss of a job, or mourning the loss of a loved one. If we want to avoid future and potentially more deadly pandemics, now is the time to examine how our own actions in taking the natural world for granted brought on this moment in human history.
Global public health organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tell us that 75 percent of “new or emerging diseases,” including Ebola, Zika, avian flu, swine flu, and now COVID-19, have “spilled over” from animals to humans. The trafficking, selling, and eating of wildlife that came to light early in the pandemic is a critical problem—but certainly not the only one. Many of the ways we treat both wild and domesticated animals, from destroying their natural habitats for our own uses to keeping them in cramped and unsanitary conditions common in large agricultural production facilities, bring harm not only to them but to us.
At the heart of this issue is the way we use, and often misuse, the land that sustains us. Today, as a result of human development and an increased demand for natural resources, essential habitats are being lost forever, more quickly than we could have ever imagined. And the consequences of destroying the habitats wildlife need to survive can be catastrophic for both animals and humans.
Just last month, Dr. Raina K Plowright from Montana State University, an expert in microbiology and immunology, published a paper detailing her study of how fruit bats in Australia came to spread a dangerous pathogen, the Hendra virus. Because their native habitat was shrinking, the bats were starving and began feeding on orchard trees. The result was the spill over of Hendra into both horses and humans, causing serious illness, and loss of many horses. Killing the bats, as some have suggested, is the type of short term thinking we must change as among other benefits, they are crucial for fertilization.
As Plowright noted, the fruit bats aren’t the villains in this story. They are the canaries in our coal mine—warning us that there is something very wrong with our relationship to the natural world. If their habitat had remained available to them, this deadly pathogen would not have so easily spread to other species. The conclusion is this: if we don’t stop the destruction of wild habitats, pandemics will become much more frequent, and potentially more deadly.
Yet there is also good news to share. Just as destroying ecosystems endangers human health, we know that ensuring biodiversity and the health of natural ecosystems actually makes it more difficult for pathogens to leave the wild and become diseases. But in order to protect our own health, we must also actively support the health of the millions of other extraordinary species that call our planet home. And that means working together, alongside scientists, advocates, policymakers and many others, to protect wild lands.
At Earthfire Institute we’re committed to working both globally and locally to protect critical habitats. Here in the Teton Valley, we have the privilege and responsibility of living on the southern end of the 2,000-mile Yellowstone to Yukon (Y2Y) wildlife corridor, one of the last best mountain wildlife corridors in the world, on which thousands of species depend. That’s why last fall we purchased and conserved 120 acres of critical habitat in the South Leigh Creek wildlife corridor, which connects our property directly to the Y2Y. We knew this land was in danger of being developed. By taking fast action, this small but critical piece of the corridor will continue to serve as a home to great gray owls, hawks, native cutthroat trout, and many more.
It’s our goal to protect as much of the corridor surrounding Earthfire as possible. But we also want to inspire others to get involved in conservation efforts to protect the lands around them, wherever they are in the world. Virtually everywhere, there is wildlife in need of more protection to safely migrate and thrive, perhaps even in your own backyard. We can all play a role in ensuring wild lands stay wild.
This Earth Day, it’s more important than ever to awaken to the fact that our own health and wellbeing is inextricably linked to the wellbeing of the wildlife that shares our planet. Going forward, let us work together, with intelligence as well as compassion, to care for the natural world—as if our lives depended on it.
Earthfire Institute is a wildlife sanctuary and animal rehabilitation center located in Tetonia, Idaho.