The precious acres of wheat and barley shimmer a little golden; summer’s moving fast. As I’m about to turn 70 in a few days, I’m emotional, sentimental, excited; just about every feeling running through me because I LOVE HARVEST. My stepmom sold our 800 acres last year to the Arnolds, also of Felt, ID. A good family. So these memories are for them and my ten children’s families and all the people that work hard for the Arnolds, and whoever else reads this.
Harvest Memories
The excitement of getting ready, smells and sounds, sunrises and sunsets. Pesky flies and spitting grasshoppers. Sneezing, putting Vick’s in your nose. Crazy weather, workin together. Ridin in the old red truck named Betsy with Grampa til I was old enough to drive my own. Chewin wheat into gum. Occasional soft rain was very humbling. Racing Grampa to get a spot under Dad’s combine. Going to town Tetonia, Jimmy Douglas’s dad’s elevator. Tippy trucks, in fact Dad would say, “Hammer on it, get back out here for another load,” and I was so scared on some of those steep sidehills, but you do what you’ve got to do. Mom and Grama’s delicious meals, always homemade bread or rolls, taters, gravy, nothing but the best for harvest crew! Later afternoon lemonade, grab a minute in the shade, nobody worried about getting paid. The old water jugs wrapped in gunny sacks kept cold in the creek. Unclogging the combine chaff. Backing up to the auger hoping no sparks would erupt in the dry grass. Tramping feet to the house after a busy day, Dad shaking off his overalls outside. Quick supper of bread and milk and then he’d sit at his desk and record his days of farming, then often read us a few poems and scriptures. Family prayers and off to bed. Next morning, up early, take the fuel truck out to the field to go again. I don’t remember breakfast but sure we had eggs and toast or oatmeal and cream. Orange juice was a treat of later years.
Seventy years ago my folks bought the 200-acre dry farm with broken down outbuildings and a little white house right on Badger Creek in Felt, just three miles west of Highway 32. It was the Rieley place.
Dad’s dream was to make something of it, water or no water. Mother Nature was boss hog then and still is today. Dry farmers had to hope and pray and work — to hope the good years outweighed the bad. I think they need more faith than all the irrigated with pumps fields of today.
Oh the stories to be told if only the old draft big ponies could talk and how I LOVE THEM.
Grampa McCulloch said the day he sold his black Belgian horses and bought a yellow D4 Caterpillar track tractor was the best and worst day of his life all in one. My great aunt’s history said he had 40 black horses.
Oh the blood sweat and tears shed from the farmers and animals in those days, late 1800s early 1900s. Plowing in those rocky fields, they don’t call it the Rocky Mountains for nothin. I still collect rocks, crack rocks, and throw lots of rocks with my grandkids. We should know the gems of our gem state!
My grampa and his brothers and Dad had land all over Felt. Mom had many cousins who farmed nearby plus the Smith and Arnold relatives too. Yep my grama Fay Scow rode her horse Flossie to work at the Felt store and met grampa Orville at a 4th of July dance, where sparks did fly. I can imagine how happy they were when their fourth daughter’s husband wanted to farm ‘cause they had no boys. Plus Dad was a good mechanic, and so fussy. He still had everything he ever bought, he took such good care of it.
The best of all the show memory for me was ridin horses with my Dad everywhere to check fields for wild oats, rye, sunflowers, low spots, pigweeds, etc. Sometimes on a straightaway, we’d let the reins loose and let em go — such fun! Such a wise Dad, never run em towards the house or in fields with badger holes or let them eat foxtail or eat at all when we were working.
I loved grooming before and after rides, getting cockleburs off Cesco with a pennynail, brushing him down with love. Grooming horses came in handy for a part-time job later in life.
My grampa’s sister married Orville Boehlke and they farmed across the canyon. It was their daughter who set my folks up on their first date. Then trivia of Uncle Norman Hogg. He married two of grama’s sisters and also farmed in Felt. He was the life of the party, a fun guy we all loved, like Lyle Smith and Leonard Ward who also helped raise me.
This last story is for my ten kids, the Arnolds, and their hardworking callused-handed employees who are the heart and soul of the farming. They keep it so beautiful day and night until the last grain is in the granaries, the last spuds in the cellars and last hay is stacked. Thank you!
How I Learned What Faith Was
I was only in 5th or 6th grade and had two little brothers. It was a very hot late August. Kernels hard, ready to be cut and put in bins, when a huge hailstorm hit! Precious grain hitting the ground. Dad grabbed Mom’s hand, told us kids to follow behind the house, we dropped to our knees in a circle in the field and held hands as Dad prayed in his beautiful voice to our Heavenly Father, his gratitude for the land and love of farming. Then if God could cease the hail, he said we have faith that we know you can if thou wilt. It was silent...except for Mom’s tears and the big lump in Dad’s throat. But as we returned to the house it quit hailing. We reverently bowed our heads in the quiet, realizing the crop was saved. What a precious moment for a lucky child to learn faith from her dear daddy.
Last memory was whoever finished cutting first would caravan up, no question asked, and move to the next farmer’s field until the whole Felt crops were safely tucked away for winter. That always warmed my heart.
Good luck, all the next generations and God bless your sincere efforts as you inherit this fine land, ‘cause land is the only thing that lasts! May you never have to sell the family cow, or grandmother’s prize quilts to pay taxes. Just know many hard years have gone before you.
As your eat your soft bread, warm potatoes, or any food or drink grown off the land;
Bow your head in appreciation for the sacrificing, the planning — who buys what seed, what can we afford to plant and where, then fertilizer, water, sunshine, brains, patience, fortitude, courage, stamina and muscle it takes to pull off a successful farm year.
To farmers: you’re the best!
Sincerely written by Shellie Burns Bowen Woolstenhulme
I still live in Felt the rest of my summers and feel my ancestors’ love everyday in the grain, spuds and in the hay; in all I do or say.
This was transcribed from a hand-written letter by the TVN so pardon any errors.