The precious acres of wheat and barley shimmer a little golden; summer’s moving fast. As I’m about to turn 70 in a few days, I’m emotional, sentimental, excited; just about every feeling running through me because I LOVE HARVEST. My stepmom sold our 800 acres last year to the Arnolds, also of Felt, ID. A good family. So these memories are for them and my ten children’s families and all the people that work hard for the Arnolds, and whoever else reads this.

Harvest Memories