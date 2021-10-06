Feelings of omnipotence are a dangerous condition for a mayor to have. Worst yet is for the mayor of Driggs, Idaho to have them.
Only two-lane roads lead to Grand Targhee Resort (GTR). Neither Driggs, nor our county, has the infrastructure in roads, water, water treatment, and the like to support the growth Hyrum Johnson envisions for Grand Targhee and for Driggs. He seems intent on Driggs growing into a large, bustling metropolis on the east side of Idaho to rival Boise on the west. Even to grow it to the chaos of Jackson will mean Driggs’ small town character and livability will be lost forever.
The first inklings of Hyrum’s support for GTR and Driggs growing into a Vail or Breckenridge came in his 8/20/21 email. In addressing “Growth, Tourism, and Housing,” Hyrum describes all as “managing the inevitable.” Spoken like a true friend of developers. He spoke to “distinguishing healthy and sustainable growth from the unsustainable.” Hyrum has never met a developer with a bad project.
No Hyrum, growth does change character—particularly when we do not have the road capacity nor the ability to widen the streets within Driggs without reconfiguring downtown—or placing traffic on residential streets.
The Driggs City Council meeting on September 27 was a shocking display of the uneven dynamic between the mayor and council.
A speaker was scheduled to give a presentation on the proposed GTR expansion but this person gave up due to the agenda being so delayed. Doug Self stepped up to offer some information on the Targhee proposals. After Doug went over a few details of the massive proposed expansion, Council President August Christensen asked to discuss the impacts. Hyrum responded that this would not be an effective use of “our time” and that there was “nothing meaningful to discuss at this point.” These were odd statements since Hyrum had just said that all the impacts of this proposed GTR expansion are all focused on Driggs.
August then asked as to the status of Driggs having Cooperating Agency Status (CAS) in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process. Hyrum indicated that he had turned it down and added it would limit their “freedom” to comment. This mistake may haunt both Driggs and the entire county.
By keeping the city’s CAS, Driggs would have had a seat on the Interdisciplinary Team (IDT). The IDT includes Teton County Idaho, Teton County Wyoming, several national agencies, consultants, and the Forest Service that makes the final decisions. According to the federal Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) an entity serves on an IDT because they have special expertise and jurisdiction by law, i.e. the City of Driggs. And if Hyrum and staff had been following the proposed expansion process more closely they would have sought inclusion on the IDT prior to the issuance of the Statement of Purpose and Need. This document lays out many of the implications of the proposed expansion on the infrastructure, and other socio-economic impacts to affected communities. What a lost opportunity.
Driggs could have had a lot of input into the GTR EIS process:
-Could have had say in the alternatives to be studied in the EIS process
-Could have had a say in identifying additional studies and scientific data for a complete EIS
-Could have demanded a more inclusive socio-economic study
-Could have made sure the impacts on local custom and culture were measured and included in decision-making
-Could have given input on selecting the final alternative leading to the Draft EIS
But no, the city council was never asked if they wished to abdicate all this valuable input. Remember, Hyrum says “growth is inevitable.”
From his September 29 op-ed in this paper, came Hyrum’s words of his desire to be a “fierce advocate …for all the cities in Idaho.” To the voters of Driggs I suggest you help him realize his dream and send him to Boise. Leave him in office for another four years and we all won’t recognize Driggs in a short time.
August Christensen is a seasoned, level-headed elected official. I no longer live in Driggs and cannot vote for her, but she got my contribution. Please Driggs, save what’s left of your lovely town before the current leadership turns it into the chaos of Jackson. Vote for August Christensen November 2.